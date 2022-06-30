ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

ESPN’s Rece Davis Reveals His Top-Three Favorite Celebrity Guest Pickers on College GameDay

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

One of the premier segments on ESPN’s College GameDay is the show’s Saturday Selections. Each week during the college football season, Rece Davis asks Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and a celebrity guest to make their picks for the afternoon’s biggest games to close out the show.

Plenty of recognizable faces have joined Rece Davis and the GameDay crew to make Saturday Selections. Eric Church , Kane Brown and Zac Brown are just a few country music stars Outsiders might recognize who have appeared on the show. But when Davis was asked for some of his favorite celebrity guests over the years, none of those names made the cut.

Davis’s top-three included actors and comedians.

“Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and [Matthew] McConaughey ,” Davis told the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast. “I mean, Ken Jeong’s line, which I’m afraid to repeat, because his wife’s last name could be misconstrued. If you don’t know what I mean, just go back and watch the Michigan State pick. … It was pretty funny. And he’s such a good dude.”

Jeong did provide one of the most memorable lines in the history of College GameDay. The moment, which occurred just before kickoff between Michigan and Michigan State in 2021, went viral on social media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvHY2Yalzf0

Davis also mentioned the hilarious antics of Key while explaining why he’s a top-three candidate. In his 2017 appearance on College GameDay, the actor and comedian mimicked Penn State head coach James Franklin perfectly.

“I love Keegan,” Davis said. “Keegan’s been great over the years and done some really cool stuff for us, including his James Franklin impersonation. He did it so well when we were live from Times Square … and he basically trash-talked Iowa. James had to do the postgame press conference and say, ‘I didn’t say that.’ It was awesome.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvHY2Yalzf0

Finally, Davis put McConaughey in the mix with Key and Jeong. He didn’t provide much of an explanation, so we’ll just assume the star actor is just a cool guy.

Does Davis’s list match yours? If not, which celebrity guest appearances stand out most to you?

Rece Davis Also Names Top College GameDay Locations

Rece Davis is about to enter his eighth season as the host of ESPN’s College GameDay. Along with meeting some pretty awesome celebrity guests, he’s traveled to some unique locations as a member of the crew.

In the same podcast episode of Gramlich and Mac Lain , Davis provided his top-three locations for the show. His answers might surprise some folks.

“One is going to be the Palouse, Washington State. I doubt there will ever be a GameDay that was more moving and meaningful for me,” Davis said. “For 15 years, they had taken that flag to every show. To see the joy they had in showcasing their campus, university and team — that day was overwhelming.”

The trip to Washington State in 2018 marked the show’s first-ever visit to the school.

Davis mentioned an FCS program as his next-favorite spot to shoot College GameDay. He closed out his list by giving a nod to Clemson – although he said any SEC program would be a suitable answer, as well.

“James Madison, because of the gargantuan crowds and picturesque setting, was a great place to do GameDay. And then I think — look, you could choose Clemson or anywhere in the SEC and not be wrong — I would probably say Clemson. It’s a fun place to go.”

Interestingly, Davis did not mention Ohio State , Alabama, LSU or Florida, the four locations College GameDay has visited most.

The post ESPN’s Rece Davis Reveals His Top-Three Favorite Celebrity Guest Pickers on College GameDay appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reveals Two ‘Huge Announcements’ for ‘Game Show Boot Camp’

If getting on a game show like Jeopardy! is a dream of yours, then pay attention because show star James Holzhauer wants your attention. See, he’s going to be part of “Game Show Boot Camp” in the lovely little town of Las Vegas. Holzhauer also will have some friends appear, too. On Thursday, he offered up a couple of “huge announcements” for the upcoming event. On Twitter, Holzhauer announced that Jeopardy! will have an in-person audition happen. Also, Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, will be there, too. Take a look at not only an earlier tweet but the one Holzhauer shared with some good news.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Lee Corso
Person
Mcconaughey
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Rece Davis
Person
James Madison
Outsider.com

Bret Michaels Speaks Out After Nashville Hospitalization

Back in 2020, Poison announced a tour of a lifetime. They would perform in venues across the country for their The Stadium Tour alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett. To the dismay of fans everywhere, the tour was postponed a full two years due to the pandemic. But on June 16th, it finally began.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Another Yellowstone National Park Tourist Approaches, Turns Back on Bison: PHOTOS

Until people learn, the hits will just keep on coming from Yellowstone National Park. In today’s episode of “lucky to be alive,” we’re straight back to Yellowstone, America’s first and one of its wildest national parks. Yellowstone’s thousands of bison are wildlife; wild animals with perhaps the purest wild heritage left on the continent. Yet park visitors continue to approach these 1-ton hulking herbivores as if they’re to be cuddled. They are not. Please don’t.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Gameday#Celebrity#American Football#Rece Davis Reveals#Outsiders#Javascript
Outsider.com

Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer’s Wife Dies Months After His Leave of Absence From Band

Sad news from the world of music as Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has announced that his wife Linda has died at 55 years old. Kramer had taken a leave of absence from the famed rock band. It had been previously announced that he would not be part of the band’s residency in Las Vegas. He called it a “temporary leave of absence” back in March. Kramer noted at the time he was going to be focusing on his family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Outsider.com

‘Magnum P.I.’: Why NBC Took a Chance on the Former CBS Series

Magnum P.I. fans rejoiced at the news after learning Friday that NBC rescued their favorite show, thanks, in part, to a grassroots campaign to save it. But it was more than just vocal fan support that allowed Magnum P.I. to live on. It also came down to money, as always. NBC was in a better position to make a show shot on location in Hawaii work for their budget.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

491K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy