St. Pete Man Set His Bosses House On Fire Because His Spirits Told Him To

By Babs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow! We have all been mad at our bosses, but have you ever been this mad? A St. Pete man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was caught on camera setting his bosses house on fire. His reasoning? He said it was because the spirits told him to do it....

