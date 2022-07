This week, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will face a key decision in building the foundation of his plan to rebuild the franchise. Who to take with the first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft? The choice is not an easy one as there is a three-man race for that position: Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Logan Cooley. That being said, the third man, Cooley, is a distant third and the popular view is that the choice comes down to Wright vs. Slafkovsky.

