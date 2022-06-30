ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Launching Firearm Tracing Platform

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file) Illinois is launching a new online platform to assist law enforcement agencies in...

Illinois law enforcement officials unveil illegal gun tracing technology

A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois one of three states where most fireworks are still illegal

Fireworks are a long-standing tradition around Independence Day, but Illinois continues to be one of three states that ban all or most consumer fireworks. The Illinois Pyrotechnic Act makes it illegal to buy and use fireworks other than novelty items like sparklers and smoke bombs. Vermont and Massachusetts are the only two other states to have similar bans. The possession, transportation or use of fireworks in Illinois could lead to a hefty fine or even prison time.
ILLINOIS STATE
Winter hike in -3F to the top of Illinois

Feb. 11, 2016: The elderly man working the toll booth outside of Chicago wasn’t sure what to make of me. It was the dead of winter, just hovering around zero, and there I was, shirtless, offering my cash through the half-cracked window. The toll booth human had probably seen...
MANSFIELD, OH
Illinois becomes 17th State To Sign C.R.O.W.N. Act into law

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Angella Lewis began her career in the corporate world 25 years ago. She also has a side business as a therapist who works with people dealing with trauma. She describes some of the rhetoric overheard when it comes to her hair. “Why do you...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mixed reviews on Illinois’ Family Relief Plan

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
ILLINOIS STATE
How local consumers are reacting to Illinois Family Relief Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to inflation, the Illinois Family Relief Plan took effect Friday. The plan is expected to provide Illinoisans with $1.8 billion dollars in total relief. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
Minimum Wage Illinois: Chicago-Area Increases, Statewide Hike Months Away

When their next paycheck comes out, minimum wage workers will see a pay boost as a result of wage hikes, which took effect Friday in both Chicago and suburban Cook County. Chicago's minimum wage for non-tipped workers has gone up to $15.40 an hour for large businesses that employ 21 or more workers and $14.50 an hour for smaller businesses. Previously, the minimum wages were $15 and $14 an hour, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL
10 notable laws in Indiana taking effect July 1, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Several new laws will take place starting Friday that will impact Hoosiers statewide. Indiana state leaders will have a special session in late July to discuss an abortion restriction law a a $225 refund to taxpayers among other things. Here are 10 notable laws going into...
INDIANA STATE
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE

