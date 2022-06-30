ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Paving garage damaged by fire in Youngstown

By Joe Gorman
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fire at an Ada Street garage used by a paving company Thursday...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
erienewsnow.com

Handgun, Cash Stolen from Truck in Crawford County Overnight

Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Traffic delayed at Lehigh Tunnel following crash on I-476

An accident on I-476 is causing delays between Mahoning Valley Exit #74 and SR903, 511PA reports. PA Turnpike Alerts writes all traffic is released at the Lehigh Tunnel due to a crash inside. All traffic was temporarily stopped because of a crash inside the tunnel. All lanes inside the tunnel are now open.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbc.com

Fatal Accidents an Hour Apart in Stark County

A three vehicle accident on Route 30 in Osnaburg Township last night has taken the life of 68-year old Thomas Miller of Minerva. His pick up truck struck a car head on. The car went left of center attempting to pass traffic in a no passing zone and hit the pick up truck. That driver – 25-year old Kenneth Wolfe of Massillon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his car, 22-year old Bella Baroni of Magoadore, also suffered serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
STARK COUNTY, OH
PennLive.com

Two shot in western Pa.: report

Two men shot late Friday night in Aliquippa are hospitalized, according to 11 News. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. at 1200 Main Street. Their condition is unknown. The City of Aliquippa Police Department were first to respond. They secured the scene and requested the Pennsylvania State Police take over the investigation, 11 News reported.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WFMJ.com

Police investigate body found in Columbiana

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday night in a Columbiana neighborhood. Dispatchers confirm that officers were called out to the 200 block of South Elm to investigate what they will only describe as a deceased individual. Investigators are not releasing further information on the person's name or...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Former fitness, furniture store demolished in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN0 — There was some kaboom in Girard Thursday ahead of the holiday weekend. The city tore down the former Z Fitness building. Years ago, it had been a furniture store. The mayor remembered when it was a uniform store and he would buy his tie there...
GIRARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy