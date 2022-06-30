ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Bureau of Land Management lifting fire restrictions in 12 New Mexico counties

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management Farmington District announces all fire restrictions will be lifted July 1 on BLM land in Colfax, Harding, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Rio Arriba, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Taos and Union counties due to recent rainfall.

New trail system coming to West Mesa Open Space in Albuquerque

The BLM reminds people that fireworks and exploding targets will still be prohibited on all BLM lands. All visitors to BLM lands should be prepared to put out campfires, have a fire extinguisher ready and park vehicles in areas without flammable vegetation.

BLM lands joins a list of other places around New Mexico that are lifting fire restrictions. July 1, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will lift some restrictions. June 24, the Santa Fe, Carson, Lincoln and Cibola National Forests all reopened and lifted some of their toughest restrictions. June 28, Bernalillo County announced that all East Mountain open spaces will reopen to the public.

