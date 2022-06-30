ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

World’s largest chocolate factory shut down temporarily after salmonella found

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Daq7U_0gR670sO00

Instead of the churning of machines and the sweet smell of chocolate wafting through the air, the largest chocolate plant in the world is temporarily silent and still after salmonella bacteria was found.

Production at the Barry Callebaut plant in Wieze, Belgium, has stopped and all products made since the positive salmonella test have been blocked, a company spokesperson told Agence France-Presse, CBS News reported.

The company said lecithin, a fatty substance used as a binding agent, was the source of the salmonella, CNN reported.

The company makes liquid chocolate in wholesale amounts for 73 clients, CBS News reported. It did not disclose which companies it serves when asked by CNN.

All companies that the plant supplies are being contacted but most of the products had yet to be shipped.

The Belgian food authorities have also been alerted, CNN reported.

The company doesn’t believe that any products made it to consumers or onto chocolate shop shelves, CBS News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Bakery products recalled in Canada over plastic in products

Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC is recalling Enjoy Life brand bakery products from the marketplace because of the possible presence of pieces of plastic. The recalled products have been sold nationally in Canada and online. This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeUPCCodes. Enjoy LifeSoft...
FOOD SAFETY
Fast Company

The world’s first ‘methane-reduced’ beef is now at grocery stores

At the Swedish grocery chain, Coop, there’s now a new product that isn’t available anywhere else in the world: “low methane” beef. Selected stores are selling a limited-edition run of ground beef, sirloin steak, and beef fillets from cattle that have been fed red seaweed—a supplement that cuts emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that cows and steers emit when they burp and fart.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Salmonella halts production at world’s biggest chocolate factory

Production has been halted in the world’s biggest chocolate plant, run by the Swiss group Barry Callebaut in Wieze, Belgium, after salmonella contaminations were found. A company spokesman said production had been protectively halted at the factory, which produces liquid chocolate in wholesale batches for 73 clients making confectionaries.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Chocolate Factory#Belgian Chocolate#Bacteria#World#Agence France Presse#Cbs News#Cnn#Cox Media Group
US News and World Report

Amazon to Allow Prime Users to Unsubscribe in Two Clicks After EU Complaints

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. online retail giant Amazon has made it easier for users to cancel their subscriptions to its fast shipping club Prime with just two clicks, following complaints from consumer groups, the European Commission said on Friday. European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), the Norwegian Consumer Council and the Transatlantic Consumer...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
MarketRealist

Who Makes Jif Peanut Butter? Brand Under Recall in 2022

Several Jif peanut butter products were voluntarily recalled in May 2022 due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall, which expanded to other food products including 7-Eleven peanut butter snack packs and some sold by Del Monte, has thrown peanut butter into short supply, only lengthening the 2022 food shortage list.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Panera Bread Favorite Recalled

Panera Bread has recalled one of its favorite products, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall names Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder as the culprit, one of the soups not sold in the chain's restaurants. Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy due to that fact. However, grocery store shoppers need to heed the warning and should read ahead, especially if they recently bought the soup.
ILLINOIS STATE
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Cookies Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

Consumers are being advised against eating certain cookies after the fan-favorite pastries were found to pose a severe health hazard. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on June 23 that multiple brands of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been recalled due to metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy