Mars is dry and arid now, but millions of years ago it had water flowing across its surface in rivers and lakes, and it may even have looked a lot like Earth (via NASA). Even though that water is long gone, evidence of it remains in the rocks and surface features that are still visible on the Martian surface. NASA's Curiosity rover has snapped photos of structures in the Gale Crater that were formed by streams, adding to the scientific knowledge about the history of water on Mars.

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO