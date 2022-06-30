ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

There's Only One Subaru 22B Shooting Brake In The World

By Gerhard Horn
 2 days ago
Ever wonder what the famous BMW Clownshoe shooting brake would look like if Subaru had built it instead? Nope, us neither. But as automotive enthusiasts, we can't say we haven't been obsessed with the concept of turning every sports car imaginable into a wagon. Now, thanks to Scoobyfield Chesterfield,...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Passione Engadina Italian Car Show To Honor Bugatti In The Alps

If you haven't driven in the Alps, it's an absolute must. The endless ribbons of pristine Alpine driving roads in central Europe are home to several high-end car shows for obvious reasons. The Passione Engadina is one such classic car show that is uber-limited in its display, and attendees, and as such is already sold out for the August 2022 event. And of course, a high-end marque such as Bugatti will be out in force with its very limited production cars to showcase to the world, or the world elite more likely.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Working On A Roadgoing Supercar

Before the first-generation GR86 came along, the most exciting thing about Toyota was the admirable trunk space provided by the 4Runner. Now it makes at least three cars we'd happily sell a kidney for. These include the GR Supra, GR Corolla, and the ultimate forbidden fruit, the GR Yaris. If...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Crash Test Shows Scary Difference Between Cheap Cars And REALLY Cheap Cars

America still gets a few entry-level vehicles priced for buyers who just want basic transportation. The 2022 Hyundai Accent, starting at $16,645, springs to mind. But even the humble Accent pales in comparison with vehicles sold in markets with looser crash test standards. Just look at the Nissan Sakura; it's electric, but only costs a bit more than the Accent. We may envy these entry-level cars for their affordability, but there's a reason why automakers can get away with selling them for so little: safety (or lack thereof).
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

The Drako Dragon Will Be A Gull-Winged Electric Super-SUV

The Drako Dragon will be something of a mashup. It's got the gullwing doors of an early supercar, the tech-heavy engineering of Silicon Valley, and the design principles of the Italian motoring industry. Thus far, that sounds like a pretty good mix for the SUV with doors looking like a Tesla Model X.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Won't Reveal Specs Of New Cars To Customers

Some brands like to keep certain specs and figures a secret - just look at Tesla. But what about a manufacturer that doesn't offer any at all? Ford has recently announced that it would be decommissioning its Brochure Program for cars, trucks, and SUVs after the second quarter of 2022, and if you think it's because Ford is going green, you're wrong; it's stopping its digital brochure service too. Ford and Lincoln dealers received a letter last week stating that "due to the microchip shortage and related budget constraints, the Ford Brochure Program will be discontinued after Q2 2022. Both digital and printed brochures will no longer be available after June 30th."
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Ford Maverick Orders Being Bumped To 2023

The Ford Maverick has been a runaway success thus far, and people can't seem to get enough of this highly affordable, supremely economical, and seriously cute compact pickup. But massive demand is causing headaches for Ford, who can't seem to keep these trucks on dealer lots. Back in January, Ford suspended all Maverick EcoBoost orders until the summer of 2022, after closing the order books for the hybrid in November of 2021. Since Ford adopted a direct sales method, dealer stock of Maverick trucks has become scarcer than an honest politician, and now it is being reported that unscheduled 2022 Maverick order holders could have to wait for 2023 model year trucks.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Spotted Putting The Silverado EV Through Its Paces

Is it really a "spy shot" if the manufacturer shares the photo itself? That's a question that's becoming increasingly more common in recent months. Automakers want to get the most mileage out of their latest vehicle reveals, so they will often share pictures of an upcoming new model, usually wearing some sort of camouflage. General Motors is the latest OEM to engage in this practice, with CEO Mary Barra taking to Twitter to share an image of a new vehicle undergoing testing.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Wants Ioniq 6 N And Shooting Brake

It may not be as beautiful as the Prophecy Concept that inspired its design, but there's no denying the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 6 has set tongues wagging. Perhaps not as handsome as the tasteful Ioniq 5, the slippery design will most likely pay dividends when it comes to the yet-to-be-announced driving range. Still, if you can't stomach the looks of Korea's latest EV, you'll be pleased to know a more stylish model may be on the way.
CARS
Motorious

Toyota Commercial Is Everything Wrong With Automakers

Last week, Toyota USA dropped an awesome new commercial called The Focus Group. The ad is supposed to get you excited for the 2022 Toyota GR86, what you might have known before as simply the Toyota 86 or the Scion FR-S. However, the commercial exposes one of the many things wrong with modern automakers, whether that was part of the point or not. It’s actually rather genius and something I watched multiple times while sending to other people so they could enjoy a good laugh.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Is Crushing The Opposition In American Car Sales

There's reason to celebrate over at Hyundai. Aside from the recently revealed Ioniq 6, the Korean automaker has achieved record-high sales for 2022 with the company shifting a total of 63,091 units in June. While this is an impressive figure, Hyundai says this represents a 12.9% decline compared to the same period last year.
RETAIL
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Already Caught Testing Its $800,000 CSL Special

Are you a luxury automaker that wants to take a pricey sports car and tack on a zero at the end of an MSRP? Try building a limited edition special! It's worked wonders for Ferrari, with each new one-off project commanding more substantial premiums. BMW is the latest automaker that wants to cater to the ultra-elite with a super-limited homage to its 3.0 CSL. The project will be loosely based on the 2015 concept car, underpinned by the BMW M4 CSL.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Celestiq's Interior Will Embarrass Tesla And Mercedes

Cadillac is ready to take a big swing at Tesla with the all-electric Lyriq, which undercuts the Model Y with a $62,990 starting price. That's not even factoring in the two years of complimentary charging or $1,500 credit towards a home charger installation. After the Lyric, the 2023 Cadillac Celestiq will arrive as an all-electric flagship sedan, boasting GM's FSD-rivaling semi-autonomous driving software called Ultra Cruise.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorAuthority

Stellantis trademarks “Tomahawk,” possibly for new performance offering

Stellantis last week renewed its trademark protection for the name Tomahawk, perhaps signalling that a new performance vehicle is in the works. As first noted by CarBuzz, the filing for trademark protection was made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 23 for automotive applications. There hasn't...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Father Of The McLaren F1 Reveals Plans For His Electric SUVs

Gordon Murray is no longer the CEO of his own company. Murray, legendary designer of the McLaren F1, will instead become Gordon Murray Automotive's (GMA) Executive Chairman. In essence, what that does is ensure the man who has built the company is still directly responsible for the cars it puts out. According to the brand, Murray is now "responsible for all product development and design," while Philip Lee is now CEO of GMA.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Races Buick Grand National

These two titans clash in most epic fashion. We’ve been fans of the Buick Grand National for a long time, even before the general public suddenly became aware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing from the 80s. It’s a great muscle car, but we’ve been itching to see how one would stack up against a Dodge Hellcat. We’ve seen a Buick Grand National with a Hellcat engine, but seeing the two cars face off against each other would be entertaining. Finally our wish comes true in the video accompanying this article.
CARS
