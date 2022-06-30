ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State, Big Ten members welcome UCLA and USC with unanimous vote

By Brian Hofmann, Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcTdu_0gR66DIn00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Big Ten is getting bigger, again.

The 14-member conference, including Ohio State, unanimously approved the addition of UCLA and Southern California as members.

The two California schools, who are long-time members of the Pac-12, announced they will join the Big Ten in 2024.

Ohio State reaction

We are excited about the opportunity this new partnership represents for The Ohio State University and for our student-athletes to compete with their peers from two storied athletics programs. USC and UCLA are leading research universities that will enhance the Big Ten Conference in the classroom and on the field of competition. More than 25,000 alumni of Buckeye Nation call the state of California home and will soon have the chance to deepen their connections to the student-athletes who run, pass, swim and play in the sports they love.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith and Ohio State president Kristina Johnson

Big Ten reaction

The unanimous vote today signifies the deep respect and welcoming culture our entire conference has for the University of Southern California . . . and the University of California, Los Angeles.

I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our campus leadership, athletics directors and Council of Presidents and Chancellors who recognize the changing landscape of college athletics, methodically reviewed each request, and took appropriate action based on our consensus.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren
Sheetz $3.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

Pac-12 reaction

While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC today, we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics, and leadership in supporting student-athletes that we’re confident will continue to thrive and grow into the future.

Pac-12 statement

Meanwhile, USC football coach Lincoln Riley tweeted Thursday evening: “Excited to be a part of this historic move. Can’t wait.”

I am beyond thrilled that USC will be joining the Big Ten Conference. We are thankful to the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors and Commissioner Kevin Warren for the opportunity to become a member of the oldest and most storied conference in the country. We will officially begin our membership in August 2024.

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn

Big Ten membership offers Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents. Specifically, this move will enhance Name, Image and Likeness opportunities through greater exposure for our student-athletes and offer new partnerships with entities across the country.

UCLA chancellor Gene Block and Athletic Director martin Jarmond

Even though the conference has traditionally been considered a Midwest league, expansion in the past 35 years has brought Penn State in 1990, Nebraska in 2011, and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.

The current membership consists of:

  • Ohio State
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Northwestern
  • Penn State
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin

UCLA and USC coming east is the latest move in major conference realignment, which began when Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2025, bringing the SEC to 16 members.

Since then, the Big 12 added four schools that hadn’t been part of a major conference and some smaller conferences adjusted ranks, but this would be the first time since then that schools from a major league have left to join another one.

The Pac-12 has not had any membership changes since 2011.

It’s unclear how UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten will impact the alliance made between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac 12 less than a year ago .

UCLA Athletic Director Marin Jarmond has a close connection with Ohio State where he served as deputy director of athletics, moving up the ranks after arriving as an associate athletic director for development in 2009.

During his time at Ohio State, he was the lead administrator for a variety of sports, including football and men’s basketball, and directed external and internal relations and day-today operations. He also had responsibility for football scheduling, served on the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee, and was a member of the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Advisory Group and the Rose Bowl Advisory Committee.

As Ohio State Athletics’ chief advancement officer, Jarmond helped raise more than $120 million between 2010-2012.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets hosting NHL Draft party at Pins Mechanical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will be hosting an NHL Draft party at Pins Mechanical Co. at the Easton Town Center on Thursday from 6:00-9:00 p.m. CBJ’s Sean Kuraly, Elvis Merzlikins and Nick Blankenburg will be in attendance at the party, which features interactive games, contests and prizes. Columbus holds the 6th […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Travelers in central Ohio report few July 4th issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day weekend is wrapping up, with many returning home from an extended weekend away, even with travel issues like high gas prices and potential flight delays across the country. For the most part, though, some travelers said those issues didn’t affect them Monday, saying its been smooth sailing through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dobbs fallout: Med student plans to leave Ohio, doctors warn of shortage

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Dr. Kara Richardson is a third-generation Ohio physician. Her mother, Dr. Anita Somani, has practiced three decades as an obstetrician/gynecologist in Dublin. Her grandfather, Dr. Peter Somani, is a retired physician/researcher and past director of the Ohio Department of Health. Richardson is nearing the end of OB-GYN residency training in Toledo, […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
NBC4 Columbus

McLaughlin picks up IndyCar victory in front of his parents

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Scott McLaughlin has picked up his second career IndyCar victory, which may go down as one of the most special wins of his career. The New Zealander won at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with his nervous parents watching from pit lane. McLaughlin had not seen his family in 31 months because […]
LEXINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Protesters gather in downtown Columbus on Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large group of protesters gathered in downtown Columbus on the Fourth of July speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron. Carrying signs and chanting, the crowd marched on High...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bohn
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices down 10 cents, still well above $4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area continue to get cheaper but remain near record highs.   GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $4.75, which is 10.6 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is also 6.2 cents cheaper than a month […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands without power as storms move through central Ohio overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands are without power after storms moved through central Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.   As of 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, AEP was reporting thousands of customer outages in the central Ohio area. Franklin County had more than 2,700 outages, with Delaware County at 4,000. View the AEP outage map below: […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

World War II codebreaker honored at Upper Arlington parade

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Honoring those who trailblazed a path for America through the unknown is the theme of this year’s Upper Arlington Fourth of July parade.  Their Grand Marshal? 101-year-old World War II codebreaker, Major John Bergmann.  “Very exciting, after all these years of going to the parade for 20 years,” Bergmann said. “I’m […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Usc Football#Usc#Pac 12#The Ohio State University#The Big Ten Conference#Buckeye Nation
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in June sold for $2.6 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $3.25 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for two accused felons from central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies. Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Wet work week ahead for Columbus area

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance showers & few rumbles later, low 73. Wednesday: Chance storms early, chance storms later, warm and muggy, high 88. Saturday: Isolated early showers, then clearing, high 83. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Tuesday Evening,. Periods of heavy rain through the morning with storms kept our temps down during...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NBC4 Columbus

Former Dwell church members buy billboard, urge clergy to leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former members of a Columbus church are hoping current congregants will see the sign – a literal sign, that people who used to belong to Dwell Community Church put up along High Street in Clintonville, encouraging members to leave. This follows a series of NBC4 Investigates reports about the church, in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Fight over abortion continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: More than one week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, there’s been no quieting down in the debates and discussions over abortion rights. In Ohio, activists on the left are looking to overturn the state’s heartbeat law, which went into effect just […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How many shots were detected in Columbus over July 4th weekend?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ ShotSpotter technology is used in some parts of the city to help detect gunshots, and was in use over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Police said ShotSpotter numbers tend to be high around holidays like the Fourth of July and New Year’s, but this year, the numbers were down significantly compared to last Fourth of July.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy