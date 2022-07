YONKERS – A Good Samaritan who stopped to help at an accident scene on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers was struck and killed Friday morning. The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. after the driver of a 2016 Hyundai sedan traveling northbound lost control. The car struck a guiderail adjacent to the right lane, then crossed lanes and struck the center median. The vehicle came to rest back in the right lane facing in the wrong direction.

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO