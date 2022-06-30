ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Argentina truck snarl eases slightly, boosting grains flow to ports

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES, June 30 (Reuters) - An Argentine truckers strike continued on Thursday, though eased in some key areas around the major grains hub of Rosario, helping improve the flow of grains tracks to ports, a local transport agency and grains exchanges said. The truck driver protest over high...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

How a favela in Rio got its clean water back, for $42,300

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Butterflies and waxbills flit through the Enchanted Valley just outside Rio de Janeiro’s Tijuca Forest National Park. There are fruit trees, a nearby waterfall and a commanding view out over the Atlantic Ocean. But for decades something was spoiling the idyll: the stench of raw sewage.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Brazil's Fertilizer Imports Jump As Farmers Prepare To Plant New Crop

Brazilian fertilizer imports in June jumped 18.6% and totaled 4.15 million tonnes, according to government data released on Friday, quashing fears of delivery disruptions amid trade sanctions on key suppliers. The data suggests that Brazil, which imports about 85% of its fertilizer needs, should have enough of these inputs to...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Grains#Snarl#Argentine#Ciara Cec#The Ministry Of Transport
Agriculture Online

Russia reduces sunflower oil export tax sharply to support exports

July 2 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has reduced its sunflower oil export tax sharply after changing the formula it uses for calculating it to support shipments while its rouble currency hovers near multi-year highs, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday. The sunflower oil export tax is set at 8,408.7 roubles...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE - Ukraine exports 61.5 mln T grain, oilseeds worth $22.2 bln in 2021/22

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major global grain and oilseed producer and exporter, increased grain exports by 8.5 percent to 48.5 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season despite a sharp fall in volumes in February-June caused by the Russian invasion. The following are details of major Ukrainian grain, vegetable oil and oilseed exports, provided by Ukraine's deputy economy minister Taras Kachka. UKRAINE 2021/22 GRAIN, OILSEED EXPORTS commodity 2021/22 worth 2020/21 (tonnes) (bln dlr) *(tonnes) wheat 18,700,000 4.8 16,639,000 corn 23,540,000 5.8 23,077,000 barley 5,740,000 1.3 4,230,000 sunflower oil 4,300,000 5.8 n/a sunflower meal 3,400,000 0.96 n/a rape seed 2,700,000 1.7 n/a sunseed 1,090,000 0.616 n/a TOTAL 61,520,000 22.2 n/a * Agriculture ministry data (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia looks to raise palm oil export quota

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia proposed raising palm oil export quotas on Friday and is considering increasing mandatory levels of biodiesel in fuel mixes to prop prices for farmers at a time when domestic palm oil inventories are high, a senior minister said on Saturday. Palm oil inventories ballooned...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

Brazil's June fertilizer imports grow to 4.15 mln tonnes - government data

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian fertilizer imports in June totaled 4.15 million tonnes, up from 3.5 million tonnes in the same month of 2021, according to government trade data on Friday. The figure indicates that Brazil, a net fertilizer importer, should have enough supplies to start planting summer...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Argentine wheat crop most delayed in a decade amid drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat crop for the 2022/23 season is the country's most delayed in a decade, as a period of drought and coming frosts force farmers to put planting off for better conditions, the Rosario Grains Exchange reported Thursday. The announcement came a day after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia changes its formula for grain export taxes to support shipments

July 1 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has approved changes to the formula for calculating its grain export taxes which will support shipments in the new July-June marketing season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The new base price for calculating the wheat export tax is set at 15,000 roubles ($283.68...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat export tax to fall sharply on July 6-12

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry said on Friday that the state export tax on the Russian wheat had been set at 4,600 roubles ($85.8 at current rate) per tonne for July 6-12. The tax is at $146.1 per tonne for June 29-July 5. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina grains truck traffic to ports rises after end of protest

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Grains truck traffic to Argentina's major ports rose strongly on Friday after a haulage protest over diesel costs and shortages was resolved, a boost to exports from the world's top shipper of processed soy and the No. 2 of corn. Truck numbers entering ports...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India's rice planting lags last year after low rainfall

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - India's rice farmers have planted 4.3 million hectares with the grain so far this season, farm ministry data showed on Friday, down 27% from the same period last year after lower than usual June rainfall. Millions of Indian farmers plant crops such as rice,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina trucker strike ends, boosting grains exports

BUENOS AIRES, June 30 (Reuters) - An Argentine truckers strike ended on Thursday, after some unions upset with diesel shortages reached a deal to lift the one-week protest around the major port of Rosario, which is expected to help the flow of grains for export going forward. The truck driver...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-EU sees smaller wheat crop, record exports in 2022/23

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive on Friday lowered its forecast for soft wheat production in the bloc in 2022/23 to well below last season's level, but maintained its outlook for record exports. In supply and demand data, the European Commission pegged usable production of common wheat,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soybeans decline despite bullish USDA planting data

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices fell on Friday, pressured by lower oil prices and a broader retreat in the grain markets, even as traders shrugged off a USDA report showing soybean plantings were much below expectations. Corn and wheat prices continued their slide from the previous session...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans end mostly lower, grains plunge after USDA acres data

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed mostly lower on Thursday as midsession support from a lower-than-expected U.S. crop acreage estimate and tightening stocks was eclipsed by broader economic concerns as equities and energy markets retreated. Soy had traded higher after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy