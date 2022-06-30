No injures in afternoon house fire in Toronto
TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF)
Crews were called to 1319 Dennis Way in Toronto for a fire.
Officials say it originated in the basement around the stove.
No injuries were reported and the house is not a total loss.
TEMS and Toronto Fire and Police are on scene.
The fire is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
