Toronto, OH

No injures in afternoon house fire in Toronto

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF)

Crews were called to 1319 Dennis Way in Toronto for a fire.

Officials say it originated in the basement around the stove.

No injuries were reported and the house is not a total loss.

TEMS and Toronto Fire and Police are on scene.

The fire is under investigation.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

