“Next year if we’re standing here talking this time of year while other teams are gearing up for the playoffs, it would be a huge disappointment.”. It was New Jersey Devils alternate captain Damon Severson who made that comment during his exit interview on May 1. The defenseman has been with the team since the 2014-15 season and has only played in four playoff contests. The 27-year-old has been a loyal soldier leading all skaters in ice time since the 2018-19 campaign. Throughout this past season he, along with several of his teammates, have been vocal about their team needing to reach the next level and this summer, the pressure is on general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald to help make that happen.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO