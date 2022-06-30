ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

WFU in the news June 20-26

By Office of Communications, External Relations
wfu.edu
 4 days ago

At Wake Forest, full-time job postings over the past school year doubled from the prior year to 91,400, according to Andy Chan, vice president of career development. More than half of seniors accepted offers before graduating. "This is the hottest job market most of us have seen," Chan said.

news.wfu.edu

WRAL News

Law enforcement agencies across NC warn of T-shirt selling scams

Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which take...
ROXBORO, NC
WRAL News

City of Raleigh changes yard waste collection schedule

Raleigh, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is changing its yard waste collection schedule this week. In the past two months, the city has delivered more than 104,000 new lime green yard waste collection bins to homes. The lime green 95-gallon carts help with the curbside collection of yard...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Big seafood news (July 1, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Locals Seafood has purchased a building in east Raleigh, off New Bern Ave just outside the beltline, to establish a new headquarters. The retail market will be the highlight of the location, featuring a large selection of fresh seafood, value-added goods, kitchen tools, and more. Eventually, Locals will open a deli-style market counter with a dry-aged fish section, raw bar, and fry shack that will allow customers to experience NC seafood in a variety of ways. The move will not impact Locals' existing farmers market locations or its restaurant at Durham Food Hall. However, they will close their restaurant at Transfer Company Food Hall at the end of July (the restaurant will run specials and feature fan favorites throughout the month). Locals expects to open the new retail market later this fall.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

US 1 reopens after Wake Forest motorcycle crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced that all lanes have reopened following a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Wake Forest. According to officials, the motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. closed all lanes southbound Capital Boulevard/US 1 from Durham Road/NC 98 to Dr. Calving Jones Highway/ NC 98 Bypass.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wcti12.com

Police officials looking for Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

College basketball power rankings: ACC update headlined by North Carolina, Duke

Assuming that the ACC will run through North Carolina and Duke in 2022-23 might be a mistake. Yes, North Carolina and Duke both are fresh off Final Four appearances. Yes, North Carolina and Duke have absolutely killed it in the transfer portal and in the high school recruiting spaces under Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer. But it'd be disrespectful to some of the ACC's elite coaches to just assume that North Carolina and Duke will dominate.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Woman shot in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a shooting police say happened early Sunday morning. At about 2:21 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of S. Saunders St.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Garner police pursue suspect in early-morning chase

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department says they took part in a police chase early Sunday morning on US 70 near Greenfield Parkway. Police said the suspect was in a white Lexus that failed to stop for blue lights and sirens at about 1:55 a.m.
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Johnston County issues boil water advisory

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County officials are issuing a boil water advisory after a main water break caused a pressure loss. In a Facebook post, Johnston County officials announced that a water break caused pressure loss in the Archer Lodge area of the Johnston County water system.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall victim to t-shirt scam, Cary police warn

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are warning the community of a recent scam targeting the town. They say a scammer is texting people and pretending to be the Cary Police Department. The text contains a link that hackers claim will give you $10 off a police department t-shirt.
WITN

One person hurt in shooting Sunday night in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after one person is shot Sunday night in an Eastern Carolina city. Goldsboro police say it responded to a call at Wayne UNC Health care about a victim who was shot Sunday night at 10:30. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Stephon Hayes...
GOLDSBORO, NC

