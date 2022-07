Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists discovered a trove of 13,000 relics, including a turtle shell–shaped box and a sacrificial altar, during an excavation of six sacrificial pits at the ancient site of Sanxingdui, near the city of Chengdu, China. The relics, which would have been offered to heaven, earth, and ancestors by people of the Shu civilization, date back to the Shang Dynasty (1600 B.C.E.–1046 B.C.E). A bronze box with a turtle-shaped lid, dragonhead handles, and bronze ribbons was one highlight of the discovery in pit number seven. The container, which appears to have once been wrapped in...

SCIENCE ・ 18 DAYS AGO