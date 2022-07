CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver plowed into a UPS truck and a house while fleeing from police in the Jefferson Park community Thursday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police were trying to pull over a BMW X3 with no license plates in the neighborhood around Lawrence and Central avenues. A 26-year-old man in the passenger seat bailed from the car and ran off, police said. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old woman who had been driving sped off with her 5- or 6-year-old child also in the car. The woman headed down Giddings Street, and then Central Avenue – before ending up eastbound on...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO