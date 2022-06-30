‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Reflects on 11th Anniversary in Nashville Shop

American Pickers creator and host Mike Wolfe is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. It’s been 11 years now since the antique expert set up shop in Music City.

This shop is part of Wolfe’s focus on expanding his antique collecting and retail business beyond the business’s original home in western Iowa. On Thursday, June 30, Mike Wolfe shared the exciting moment, noting that his shop, Antique Archaeology has been calling Nashville home for 11 years now. And, the American Picker isn’t about to let this big moment pass without some fan fair!

“This is a special weekend for us,” Mike Wolfe shares in a Thursday morning Insta post.

“We’re celebrating 11 years in Music City,” the American Pickers host adds.

“It’s wild to think we started filming @americanpickers back in 2009,” the antique expert continues in the Insta message. “and opened up the Nashville @antiquearchaeology store just a couple of years later in 2011!”

The History Channel star adds that the popular picking series…and the shops that were born out of the series would not be possible without the fans.

“We want to thank each and every one of you for your love and support,” Wolfe says.

“We truly wouldn’t be here without you,” the Pickers host adds. “Cheers y’all, we love you!”

American Pickers Is Gearing Up For Another Exciting Season Of Traveling And Antiquing

Recently, the American Pickers host shared another piece of big news on his Insta page: the premiere of the popular show’s latest season! And, Wolfe certainly knows what his fans want to see as he shared a sneak-peek preview of the upcoming season along with the exciting announcement.

“Get ready for a fun-filled summer,” Wolfe tells his fans in the recent post.

“because new episodes of @americanpickers are back starting on July 9 only on HISTORY,” the host continues in his message.

“Incredible finds with the true treasures,” the History Channel star adds.

“The stories and people we meet,” Wolfe continues. “And you never know, we might be coming to your hometown next!”

Could You (Or Your Treasures) Be Featured On An Upcoming Episode Of The Popular History Channel Series?

Earlier this year, the History Channel announced that they are seeking new collectors to feature in the popular series. Furthermore, the release states that the American Pickers producers are on the hunt for“interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them.”

“The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town,” the showrunners explain.

“We are looking for different, unusual, and unique items,” the announcement explains. “something we’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story.”