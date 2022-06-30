ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Reflects on 11th Anniversary in Nashville Shop

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ud1t_0gR65GzB00

American Pickers creator and host Mike Wolfe is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. It’s been 11 years now since the antique expert set up shop in Music City.

This shop is part of Wolfe’s focus on expanding his antique collecting and retail business beyond the business’s original home in western Iowa. On Thursday, June 30, Mike Wolfe shared the exciting moment, noting that his shop, Antique Archaeology has been calling Nashville home for 11 years now. And, the American Picker isn’t about to let this big moment pass without some fan fair!

“This is a special weekend for us,” Mike Wolfe shares in a Thursday morning Insta post.

“We’re celebrating 11 years in Music City,” the American Pickers host adds.

“It’s wild to think we started filming @americanpickers back in 2009,” the antique expert continues in the Insta message. “and opened up the Nashville @antiquearchaeology store just a couple of years later in 2011!”

The History Channel star adds that the popular picking series…and the shops that were born out of the series would not be possible without the fans.

“We want to thank each and every one of you for your love and support,” Wolfe says.

“We truly wouldn’t be here without you,” the Pickers host adds. “Cheers y’all, we love you!”

American Pickers Is Gearing Up For Another Exciting Season Of Traveling And Antiquing

Recently, the American Pickers host shared another piece of big news on his Insta page: the premiere of the popular show’s latest season! And, Wolfe certainly knows what his fans want to see as he shared a sneak-peek preview of the upcoming season along with the exciting announcement.

“Get ready for a fun-filled summer,” Wolfe tells his fans in the recent post.

“because new episodes of @americanpickers are back starting on July 9 only on HISTORY,” the host continues in his message.

“Incredible finds with the true treasures,” the History Channel star adds.

“The stories and people we meet,” Wolfe continues. “And you never know, we might be coming to your hometown next!”

Could You (Or Your Treasures) Be Featured On An Upcoming Episode Of The Popular History Channel Series?

Earlier this year, the History Channel announced that they are seeking new collectors to feature in the popular series. Furthermore, the release states that the American Pickers producers are on the hunt for“interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them.”

“The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town,” the showrunners explain.

“We are looking for different, unusual, and unique items,” the announcement explains. “something we’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Former WSM-TV weatherman and chalk tosser dies at 85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former WSM-TV weatherman George Goldtrap passed away at age 85 on Thursday. Goldtrap was born in North Nashville in 1937. He attended David Lipscomb College, where he met Peggy Garrett, to who he was then married for 64 years, according to his son Jason Goldtrap on Facebook.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
dicksonpost.com

Annual Buck-Dance Championship honors its heritage

The 2022 Robert Spicer Tennessee State Buck-Dance Championship, held Saturday at the Grand Old Hatchery in historic downtown Dickson and in conjunction with the Dickson Street Festival, paid homage to both a unique musical expression and one of Dickson’s native sons. The competition began in 2010, and in 2019...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pickers#Antique Archaeology#The American Picker#Antiquing
1029thebuzz.com

There’s one BIG shark in Nashville….

For another day. Its actually in Smynra too. For the 34th annual Shark Week on Discovery Channel , Discovery Channel is launching two Shark blimps. The one launched from Smyrna will make its way to Atlanta before heading to the East Coast. Full story here.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTGS

Nashville couple celebrates 81st wedding anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After serving in World War II and serving her community as a crossing guard, this Bellevue couple is celebrating eight decades of marriage. On Thursday, Dorothy and James Singleton's 81st wedding anniversary took place. They have lived their entire lives in the Nashville area. After...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Archaeology
NewsBreak
Instagram
nashvillelifestyles.com

5 Spots to Get Margaritas in Nashville

Germantown gem Butchertown Hall is a neighborhood favorite for Texas-style barbeque, tasty tacos, and, of course, killer margaritas. In addition to Classic House Margaritas served frozen or on the rocks, the El Dorado (made with Los Altos Butchertown Edition Reposado, Grand Marnier, and lime) is a tasty treat that could cool down even the hottest summer day. Strawberry, pineapple-sage, serrano, and passion fruit are also available add-ons to take your marg to the next level. (1416 4th Ave. N., 615-454-3634; butchertownhall.com)
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

8 Southern Comfort Food Spots for an Authentic Franklin Experience

Memphis put pulled pork on the map. Nashville pioneered hot chicken and the “meat and three” plate lunch. Mills that ground the grain that made biscuits and cornbread household food items were located here in Middle Tennessee. These are the staples of what the world knows today as Southern cuisine.
FRANKLIN, TN
wcte.org

WCTE to Broadcast & Stream 51st Annual Smithville Fiddlers' Jamboree

WCTE PBS Broadcasts and Streams the 51st Annual Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree on Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2. Cookeville, Tenn. - WCTE PBS will air both nights of the 51st Annual Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree on Friday, July 1, from 7-11 p.m., and Saturday, July 2, from 5-11 p.m. The event on Saturday will air live statewide on Tennessee PBS stations.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to Nashville

Yes, it’s the birthplace of Nashville hot chicken. Yes, it’s easy to find biscuits and barbecue by the bucket-full. And yes, there’s more country music (and bachelorette parties) than you can shake a stick at. But with roots set in decades of Southern cooking meshed with the influence of immigrants from the far reaches of the globe, Nashville has quickly furthered its restaurant repertoire with a variety of noteworthy spots, far from basic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Self-made millionaire Darrell S. Freeman, Sr. dies at 57

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Darrell S. Freeman, Sr. readily admitted that he spent most of his life getting money. So he wanted to spend the rest of it giving back. The self-made millionaire died Tuesday at the age of 57. He was both a mentor and a benefactor for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

491K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy