ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ole Miss football player shot at College World Series

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygxRS_0gR64vlp00

View the original article to see embedded media.

Not long after Ole Miss won the College World Series in baseball, a member of the Rebels football team was shot near the site of the game.

Ole Miss wide receiver Drew Burnett was struck in a hail of gunfire that came from a dark-colored pickup truck, according to witnesses at the scene.

Omaha Police is investigating the shooting, which took place at 12th and Cass Street early on Monday.

Burnett was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

"Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at 12th and Cass Street early Monday," the police department said in a statement.

"Officers responded to the location at 1:14 a.m. and located Andrew Burnett, 19, with an apparent gunshot wound."

Cassidy Burnett, the player's sister in law, says it was likely a drive-by shooting.

“He was there with his brother, Scott, who is a senior at Ole Miss,” Cassidy said, via HottyToddy.com .

“He was shot while they were walking back to the hotel. We don’t think he was targeted, necessarily. To our knowledge, no one else in the area was shot. So it really seems to be just a random drive-by shooting.”

Burnett is a native of Memphis, Tenn. He didn't play a snap for the Rebels football team, which went 10-2 and earned a berth in the Sugar Bowl last season.

( h/t Omaha Police )

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Man dies after stabbing in Lincoln alley

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old Lincoln man was stabbed to death Friday night in an alley near 27th and Dudley Streets, police say. The stabbing was reported just before 9 p.m. by someone who heard yelling and found the man wounded, according to police. When officers arrived, they...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Boy, 14, stabbed multiple times in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating events that led up to a 14-year-old boy being stabbed several times. Officers believe the victim was involved in a disturbance with someone else in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 168th & West Maple Road and then left. He was followed to an area across the street where he was stabbed with a pocket knife.
OMAHA, NE
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
446
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy