Gas under $4.50 for the Fourth? Here’s where to find the cheapest fuel in Lexington

By Jackie Starkey
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

While gas prices in Kentucky are down slightly from a week ago, many drivers may feel the pinch at the pump as they fill up for Fourth of July weekend travel.

The state’s average sits at $4.572 as of Thursday , more than 28 cents below the national average of $4.857, auto group AAA reports. A week ago, the average gallon of regular fuel in the state was $4.681, but in 2021, Fourth of July drivers were looking at shelling out just $2.931 per gallon on average.

In Lexington, regular was averaging $4.654 per gallon Thursday.

You can explore average prices across the state by county with the interactive map below, which is fueled with AAA’s latest data.

Note: This graphic will automatically update as new data become available.

Holiday travel outlook

Many Kentuckians will be among the 47.9 million Americans expected to venture more than 50 miles from home this Fourth of July weekend.

According to AAA’s forecast, travel by road is set to break records with more than 42 million people traveling by car, despite high gas prices nationwide. But some places previously experiencing gas over $5 per gallon are seeing a small dip in prices .

What to know about gas prices in Kentucky

Officials in the Bluegrass State have taken steps in recent weeks to help soften the blow of fuel prices for consumers.

In early June, Gov. Andy Beshear froze a pending increase to the state’s gas tax , leaving it at 26 cents per gallon and averting a 2 cent raise set to take place July 1.

An analysis of data from the Federation of Tax Administrators indicated Kentucky’s fuel tax is lower than six surrounding states , including West Virginia, Tennessee and Indiana.

On June 23, Beshear declared a state of emergency in relation to gas prices, activating the state’s price gouging laws and allowing agencies to investigate related consumer complaints .

Where can I find cheap gas in Lexington?

Several stations in Lexington were reportedly selling regular for less than $4.50 Thursday afternoon, according to crowdsourced reports from GasBuddy.

The EG America at Lexington Green Circle was priced at $4.14, the Marathon on Garden Springs Drive at $4.29 and the Murphy Express on Codella Drive was at $4.38.

The prices are reported from consumers driving by or visiting the pump, and are subject to change. You can find the lowest prices from GasBuddy online , and the platform also has a map so users can see what prices look like in their neighborhood .

Do you have a question about gas or consumer goods in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

