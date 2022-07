WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Family YMCA announced that one of its pools would be closing permanently. In a press release on June 30, the organization explained that following the most recent structural evaluation of the lap pool, the YMCA Board of Directors decided to close the pool which has been at the location for 109 years. Due to the age of the pool, the YMCA has conducted structural assessments twice in the past five years.

