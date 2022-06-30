Accused rapist arrested at Texas-Mexico border after 18 years on the run

Gov. Abbott makes border agreement with Tamaulipas, Mexico Governor 24:27

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican citizen at the southern border wanted for rape in Kansas.

Law enforcement officials said Roberto Gallardo, 37, was taken into custody at the Hidalgo International Bridge on June 28.

"CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those persons with outstanding warrants," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. "This man will face his day in court thanks to our vigilant officers who screen all travelers entering the United States."

Gallardo arrived from Mexico at the bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant from Ford County Sheriff's Office.

He had an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident in 2004. Gallardo was considered a fugitive ever since, officers said.

Rape is a first-degree felony in the State of Kansas.

A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Gallardo and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Kansas.