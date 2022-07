On early Friday morning, a woman lost her life following a rollover crash in Carson City. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident was reported at about 1:45 a.m. on I-580 at Bellevue Road. The preliminary reports showed that a white Honda Civic was heading southbound on Interstate 580 when it flipped into the northbound lanes. The female driver was ejected from the car as she was not buckled up at the time of the accident.

