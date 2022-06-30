One of Kentucky’s largest contract distillers and one of the oldest joining forces

Two of the hottest names in Kentucky bourbon are teaming up: Bardstown Bourbon Co. announced on Thursday that it is buying Green River Spirits Co. in Owensboro.

The price was not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in July, according to the announcement.

Distilling more than seven million proof gallons annually, Bardstown Bourbon Company is already one of the top 10 distilled spirits producers in the country, according to the company, which does contract distilling. Bardstown Bourbon also releases under its own labels including Collaboration.

“We’re excited to forge this new partnership, which brings together two world-class teams and expands the breadth of our portfolio and the number of customers served,” said Mark Erwin, CEO of Bardstown Bourbon Company, in the release. “Bardstown Bourbon Company was founded to honor the traditions and history of Kentucky bourbon while taking a wholly modern approach. The addition of one of the oldest distilleries in Kentucky allows us to offer a comprehensive assortment that showcases the state’s flagship industry.”

Bardstown Bourbon Co. distillery, which is partially owned by Constellation Brands, is acquiring Green River Spirits. Joseph & Joseph

In a nod to its history, Green River’s bourbon bottle has a horseshoe-shaped footprint and “The Pride of Owensboro” on its label. Provided

What does Green River Spirits Co. make?

The deal includes the Green River brand, the Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, a recently revived historic distillery that has drawn great reviews for its whiskey and a spirits production facility in Charleston, S.C.

In addition to Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Green River Spirits Co. produces whiskey, rye, vodka, rum, gin, and flavored whiskey on a contract basis for other brands.