NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: 7:17 p.m. Containment on the Rices Fire again grew through Saturday to 35% while the acreage burned remained steady at 904, Cal Fire said Saturday evening. Additionally, evacuation orders were placed in Nevada County due to some structure fires burning near the Rices Fire. At this time, it is unclear what caused the fires and if they are related to the Rices Fire which is burning in the same general area. 7:55 a.m. Containment grew to 26% overnight Friday, but firefighters are keeping a watchful eye on increased winds that could fan...

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO