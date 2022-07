Update from Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival:. The remaining air show for today has been cancelled out of respect for the incident that has occurred. This evening’s activities remain on schedule. If you leave and do not plan on coming back tonight, stop at the gates or media tent to receive wristbands and parking for tomorrow’s air show. We appreciate everyone’s understanding at this time. We also apologize for the time it took to relay this due to internet issues.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO