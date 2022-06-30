ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Volunteers to soothe Sacramento County shelter pets July 4 — but more needed year-round

By Lucy Hodgman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tN7lT_0gR62wiy00

Volunteers at Sacramento County’s Bradshaw Animal Shelter will be comforting animals through fireworks this Fourth of July, but the shelter welcomes the additional help year-round.

The shelter put out a call on social media for volunteers to comfort anxious animals during the Fourth of July. Days before the holiday, the shelter filled all of its volunteer slots for that night, according to shelter officials.

During comfort sessions, volunteers gather to “sit, sing, read or play music” to anxious shelter pets.

Those 18 and older interested in volunteering for the shelter can apply online . The shelter also offers a twice-yearly limited enrollment for teens aged 12-18.

“All of the noises caused by celebrations are really terrifying for the animals and they don’t understand what is happening,” program coordinator for the Bradshaw Animal Shelter Celeste Ingrid said in a Sacramento County news release . “The human voice can be a very powerful tool for calming animals down.”

The loud, sudden noises caused by explosive fireworks can evoke a “fight or flight” response from pets, according to Bradshaw Animal Shelter’s website . The shelter suggests that pet owners keep animals indoors and consult with their veterinarian if they know their pet is distressed by loud noises.

Local animal shelters have also prepared for the possibility of spooked pets attempting to run away in panic during firework displays.

“Our shelter is already nearing critical capacity, and ‘firework strays’ are likely to put us over the brink,” said Ryan Hinderman, communications and customer service manager for Front Street Animal shelter in a city news release .

Front Street Animal shelter suggested that Sacramentans help ease the strain on shelters experiencing overpopulation around the holiday by volunteering to foster stray animals at the city facility.

On its website, Bradshaw Animal Shelter advised pet owners to make sure their animals are microchipped and wearing identification tags on the night of the Fourth.

Both Bradshaw and Front Street animal shelters are also waiving all pet redemption fees through July 15 to help reunite runaway pets with their owners, according to social media.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Sacramento County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Society
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Pets & Animals
Sacramento County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Animal Shelters#Pet Owners#Soothe#Dog#Bradshaw Animal Shelter
riolindamessenger.com

Volunteers Needed to Comfort Shelter Pets This 4th

Sacramento County’s Bradshaw Animal Shelter is asking the public to help keep shelter pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks. The loud pops, bangs and whistles that are associated with the holiday can cause much distress to pets in and out of the shelter. The public is invited to sit, sing, read or softly play a calming musical instrument during the festivities.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX40

Sacramento County to require residents to recycle organic waste

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County will soon require residents to use green waste bins to separate their organic materials.  Starting July 1, Sacramento residents can no longer dump organic waste into regular garbage bins in an effort to divert organic materials from entering landfills.  Here’s what to put in your organic carts.  Fruit and […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
travelexperta.com

Common Questions About Sacramento River Rafting

While Los Angeles is the first city that comes to mind when you think about traveling to California, Sacramento is the state capital. It is an area rooted in the rich history of the Gold Rush, but it has become a booming city that has found the perfect mix between the new and old. The Old Sacramento Downtown is visited by 4.3 million people annually. White water rafting and what Sacramento River Rafting has to offer for adventurers. Here, you will learn all about Sacramento River Rafting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

How you should be sorting organic waste in Northern California by county

The California law SB 1383, which takes effect in 2022, aims for people at homes and businesses to recycle their organic food waste. This will help reduce methane emissions by limiting what goes into landfills. The law requires cities and counties to provide organic waste collection services but these jurisdictions...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Evacuation orders in Yuba County structure fires lifted

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An evacuation order was issued in part of Olivehurst due to several structure fires Saturday. According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the evacuation affects people between 7th and 11th avenues and the train tracks to Highway 65 and Highway 70. The Linda Fire Department says that the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

List: 4th Of July Events In The Sacramento Area

Many greater Sacramento Valley communities are putting on events and firework shows this Fourth of July season. The following parades and fireworks are scheduled to happen: 37th Annual Rancho Cordova (2 day event) Location: Hagan Park Price: $10 parking (cash only), $5 admission online, free for ages 5 and under July 3 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. July 4 at 9 a.m. All American Mile Road Race and parade, 9:45 p.m. fireworks show Includes: food, beer, carnival rides, concerts, the circus and fireworks Carnival by Los Marolitos Circus (tumblers, acrobats, aerialists, trapeze artists and contortionists): July 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m. Cripple Creek Band and Queens Nation:...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

14K+
Followers
771
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy