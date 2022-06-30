Volunteers to soothe Sacramento County shelter pets July 4 — but more needed year-round

Volunteers at Sacramento County’s Bradshaw Animal Shelter will be comforting animals through fireworks this Fourth of July, but the shelter welcomes the additional help year-round.

The shelter put out a call on social media for volunteers to comfort anxious animals during the Fourth of July. Days before the holiday, the shelter filled all of its volunteer slots for that night, according to shelter officials.

During comfort sessions, volunteers gather to “sit, sing, read or play music” to anxious shelter pets.

Those 18 and older interested in volunteering for the shelter can apply online . The shelter also offers a twice-yearly limited enrollment for teens aged 12-18.

“All of the noises caused by celebrations are really terrifying for the animals and they don’t understand what is happening,” program coordinator for the Bradshaw Animal Shelter Celeste Ingrid said in a Sacramento County news release . “The human voice can be a very powerful tool for calming animals down.”

The loud, sudden noises caused by explosive fireworks can evoke a “fight or flight” response from pets, according to Bradshaw Animal Shelter’s website . The shelter suggests that pet owners keep animals indoors and consult with their veterinarian if they know their pet is distressed by loud noises.

Local animal shelters have also prepared for the possibility of spooked pets attempting to run away in panic during firework displays.

“Our shelter is already nearing critical capacity, and ‘firework strays’ are likely to put us over the brink,” said Ryan Hinderman, communications and customer service manager for Front Street Animal shelter in a city news release .

Front Street Animal shelter suggested that Sacramentans help ease the strain on shelters experiencing overpopulation around the holiday by volunteering to foster stray animals at the city facility.

On its website, Bradshaw Animal Shelter advised pet owners to make sure their animals are microchipped and wearing identification tags on the night of the Fourth.

Both Bradshaw and Front Street animal shelters are also waiving all pet redemption fees through July 15 to help reunite runaway pets with their owners, according to social media.