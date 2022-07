CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two women after learning that they were trying to deliver drugs to inmates. They said deputies were listening in on a call coming from the jail and found out that an inmate was working with Cynthia Allen and Connie Swangin to buy drugs and smuggle them into the Campbell County Jail. Deputies said they learned the purchase would happen at a Jacksboro gas station.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO