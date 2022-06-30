ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Inside the Fight to Fix Economic Inequality in DJ Culture

Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When a dancefloor goes off, who deserves the credit? For years, the conventional wisdom has held that these moments are the DJ’s doing—that without the mixmaster’s Midas-like skills, the individual tracks pounding out of the speakers would be nothing but lumps of raw material waiting to be refined. But the economic...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Wears Pink Short Shorts & Crop Shop As She Shops In NYC: Photos

Cardi B was spotted wearing hot pink short shorts on 4th of July weekend! The rapper, 29, paired the neon bottoms with a light purple crop top and comfy leopard slides as she stepped out for some shopping in New York City on Saturday, July 2. Cardi — who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — enjoyed the well deserved retail therapy at luxury boutiques Gucci and Prada on the famed Fifth Avenue. In between stores, she stopped to pose for photographers outside, hamming it up as only Cardi could.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Peter Brook, Legendary British Theatre and Film Director, Dead at 97

Click here to read the full article. Peter Brook, the innovative film and theater director known for groundbreaking adaptations of classic literary works and bringing prominent non-Western influences into the theater world, has died at the age of 97. The news was confirmed by BBC. For the majority of the 20th century, Brook was consistently viewed as one of the most important directors working in the theater world. Born in London in 1925, he began directing Shakespeare productions at Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1940s. He quickly became known for his willingness to infuse classic texts, including operas and Christopher...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean Reunite For a Performance at the Essence Festival

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean staged a Fugees reunion at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Friday, July 1. Jean surprised fans when he brought out Hill during a piano performance of "Killing Me Softly" to perform four of the Fugees classic songs, as reported by Essence. The crowd went wild as the former bandmates went on to sing "How Many Mics," "Fu-Gee-La," and "Ready or Not."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Garrix
Variety

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Nears $100 Million at International Box Office, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Stomps Past $800 Million Globally

Click here to read the full article. Tiny yellow creatures are taking over the international box office. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ignited to $93.7 million from 61 overseas markets and notched one of the biggest pandemic-era opening weekends for an animated film in many of those territories. Those returns take the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise past $200 million at the global box office. In North America, “The Rise of Gru” debuted to $108 million over the weekend and looks to reach $127.9 million through Independence Day on Monday. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, “Minions: The...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Calvin Harris and 21 Savage Embrace That Nouveau Riche Life on ‘New Money’

Click here to read the full article. Calvin Harris has linked up with 21 Savage for a new song, “New Money,” set to appear on Harris’ upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, out Aug. 5. “New Money” is exactly what you’d expect from a Funk Wav Bounces track, with Harris crafting yet another effortless grove packed with bright piano, supple bass lines, and sunset-streaked synths (there’s even a wah-wah guitar solo thrown in for good measure). It’s a pristine production pallet for 21 Savage, who peels of couplets like, “Gucci garments, kush smell like armpits/You domеstic, all I ride is...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

What Charli XCX’s Roblox Concert Reveals About the Future of the Music Industry

Two Fridays ago, I rode a hoverboard around a giant facsimile of Charli XCX’s body and bounced on a smartphone as if it were a trampoline. This all happened in Samsung’s Superstar Galaxy, a virtual concert experience featuring the pop star, staged in the online games platform Roblox to promote a silly-looking flip phone. For five weeks before the performance, participants could roam around a gleaming white space station, completing mini-challenges in order to unlock virtual prizes like a Charli XCX cheerleader uniform. My avatar, one of the platform’s default characters, looked like an emoticon version of Pete Wentz in a beanie, shaggy hair, and a pizza sweatshirt. It took a “selfie” in an in-game photo booth, did the “running man” in a neon arena called “Cyber City,” and encountered a Lego-style fellow in a red shirt who asked questions like, “How do you think your friends would feel about you having a Samsung phone?”
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Royalties#Dj#Economic Inequality#Edm Music#Russian
Shine My Crown

Carrots and Beats: The Leading Ladies of Afrobeats

Welcome, everyone to Carrots and Beats, a weekly blog that shines a spotlight on Black women in music who are cooking up the melodies that feed our souls!. The world has been set ablaze by Afrobeats out of West Africa and the U.K. and Amapiano out of South Africa in the last few years. Acts like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido are now household names thanks to massive popularity and critically-acclaimed music. Touring revenue has reached unprecedented heights for these genres.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" & Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Cause Fans To Draw Comparisons

Our favorites are switching things up for Summer 2022 and reactions are wide-ranging. Drake delivered his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind, and to say the OVO hitmaker faced a barrage of pushback is an understatement. There were those who defended the project by giving musical takes and citing Drizzy's inspiration as well as offering that this is a new era for the rapper, and fans are now drawing sonic similarities to Beyoncé's new single, "Break My Soul."
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Beyoncé’s new single ‘Break My Soul’

The first single from Beyoncé‘s upcoming new album ‘RENAISSANCE’, ‘Break My Soul’, has been released. The pop icon announced last week that she would be releasing her seventh solo album – the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’ – on July 29.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
Pitchfork

Magic Sign

Real Estate’s 2020 album The Main Thing never had a chance. As singer and guitarist Martin Courtney tells it, the New Jersey band labored uncharacteristically long over their fifth LP in a bid to make something that couldn’t be dismissed as “another Real Estate record.” A self-consciously big statement from a band that specialized in endearingly small ones, the album was released just days before the pandemic brought the world to a halt. Yet even with better timing it’s hard to imagine it could have met its lofty ambitions of rekindling the critical goodwill once enjoyed by a veteran indie group whose modest guitar-pop sounded out of step with the times, even during their early ‘10s heyday.
MUSIC
Complex

Dr. Dre Teases New Music While Talking to Busta Rhymes: ‘I Did 247 Songs During the Pandemic’

For those who are bold enough to question Dr. Dre’s worth ethic, the legendary producer isn’t shying away from revealing how many unreleased records he has in the vault. In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Dre opened up to Busta Rhymes about how much time he spent in the studio during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming he recorded a whopping 247 songs while in quarantine.
MUSIC
NME

‘Fallout: London’ developers have been offered jobs by Bethesda

Bethesda has hired the technical advisor from the development team behind the ambitious upcoming Fallout: London mod. The announcement came via a statement posted on June 30, stating that Ryan Johnson would be leaving to join Bethesda as an Associate Level Designer. It’s noted that the team knew about Johnson’s departure ahead of time, and was able to accommodate his leaving without issue. Johnson had also finished his “expected level design tasks as well as a few extra ones”, so it doesn’t appear that the project’s development will slow down following his absence.
VIDEO GAMES
Pitchfork

Hard Industrial B.O.P.

Prison Religion are masters of agitation. The Virginia-based duo of Warren Jones and Parker Black has spent the last few years grinding established tropes of noise, rap, and dance music to shreds. Though they have occasionally flirted with established song structures, the most chilling moments in their catalog let their tracks spiral into chaotic collages of noisy abstractions and misshapen rhythms. Even when they stop screaming, their instrumentals are terrifying on their own.
VIRGINIA STATE
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy