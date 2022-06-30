Calls from concerned pet owners increase at C.A.R.E.4PAWS ahead of 4th of July in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The staff at C.A.R.E.4PAWS is moving in full force, especially with one particular service.

"We have a long list of people that are coming in getting micro chips getting vaccine getting first aid for their pets," said director Carlos Avitia of C.A.R.E.4PAWS.

Just days before the 4th of July celebrations kick off, Adan Aguilera is getting his dog Oso microchipped after once losing a dog.

"Yeah he left he didn’t have a micro chip so … yeah," said Aguilera.

Aguilera is happy to know he’ll be able to track Oso in case he runs away.

"I’m excited because I’m going to have a dog and not lose him like I did my other little one," said Aguilera.

Diane Marshall and Judi Sotelo both credit the importance of getting pets microchipped.

"She’s micro chipped in case she gets lost if she runs away or something then you can find her," said Sotelo.

"There is a chip in there because she and her mother both got lost in Ventura one time and they got found because of the chip," said Marshall.

Some pet owners came to the clinic for other services, like vaccines.

If you missed this pet clinic, organizers say not to worry, as their services are available year-round.

"We will always be able to help no matter if it’s Fourth of July or December we’re here to help … microchip is important and we do it every day," said Avitia.

Directors with the organization say as many as 30 percent more family pets are lost between July 4 and July 6 than during any other time of the year due to fireworks.

