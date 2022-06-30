ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Calls from concerned pet owners increase at C.A.R.E.4PAWS ahead of 4th of July in Santa Barbara

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tm52U_0gR62UCk00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The staff at C.A.R.E.4PAWS is moving in full force, especially with one particular service.

"We have a long list of people that are coming in getting micro chips getting vaccine getting first aid for their pets," said director Carlos Avitia of C.A.R.E.4PAWS.

Just days before the 4th of July celebrations kick off, Adan Aguilera is getting his dog Oso microchipped after once losing a dog.

"Yeah he left he didn’t have a micro chip so … yeah," said Aguilera.

Aguilera is happy to know he’ll be able to track Oso in case he runs away.

"I’m excited because I’m going to have a dog and not lose him like I did my other little one," said Aguilera.

Diane Marshall and Judi Sotelo both credit the importance of getting pets microchipped.

"She’s micro chipped in case she gets lost if she runs away or something then you can find her," said Sotelo.

"There is a chip in there because she and her mother both got lost in Ventura one time and they got found because of the chip," said Marshall.

Some pet owners came to the clinic for other services, like vaccines.

If you missed this pet clinic, organizers say not to worry, as their services are available year-round.

"We will always be able to help no matter if it’s Fourth of July or December we’re here to help … microchip is important and we do it every day," said Avitia.

Directors with the organization say as many as 30 percent more family pets are lost between July 4 and July 6 than during any other time of the year due to fireworks.

https://youtu.be/LsrAgwtosvg

The post Calls from concerned pet owners increase at C.A.R.E.4PAWS ahead of 4th of July in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Santa Barbara, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Gas Prices are affecting holiday travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As gas prices continue to soar, travelers must assess whether the high costs are worth the long drives this holiday weekend. “Gas prices are insane." says Josephina Figueroa, who travelled all the way from San Diego to Santa Barbara for the long weekend. She added," We usually do camping trips and The post Gas Prices are affecting holiday travel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Summer fairs and festivals plan their post-pandemic comeback

Large-scale fairs and festivals will return this summer across the Tri-Counties, after two years of cancellations and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism experts and event organizers are bracing for a return of travelers from near and far, creating an economic ripple effect when visitors spend in the region. Among the events returning to full capacity and normal operations in 2022 are Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, the Ventura County Fair in Ventura and the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#4th Of July#Dog#First Aid
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Sea and Summit’ in Santa Barbara

Bright blue waves crash against sweeping mountain-scapes in the latest exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara, Sea and Summit, on view through August 14. This series of paintings and photographs — featuring artists Robert Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Ann Lofquist, Susan Petty, Ian Roberts, Erling Sjovold, Randall David Tipton, Marilyn Turtz, Jeff Yeomans, Anne Ward, and Robert Zaca, and photographer Bill Dewey — is inspired by towering, shadow-lined peaks dropping into the vast expansiveness of the ocean below. Some pieces show a gentle glimpse of shining ocean poking over the peaks of the mountains in the foreground, while others display white water colliding with cliffs, splashing and glinting in their moment of impact, or tall, solemn mountains sinking quietly into a sea of fog.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The principal of a Santa Maria catholic school is retiring after three decades of working in education. Michele Cox has served as principal of Saint Mary of the Assumption School. She was the regional representative on the archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic School’s Leadership Council and Faith Committee. She helped bring The post Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Legally Challenged Santa Barbara County Off on Wrong Trail Again in Montecito

The Fourth of July isn’t just a celebration of “the last, best hope for a mankind plagued by tyranny and deprivation,” in the words of the late President Ronald Reagan. It also heralds the start of Cowboy Christmas, an annual stampede of nearly four dozen rodeos — America’s true national pastime — taking place throughout the West this month.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KEYT

Fourth of July Festivities return to areas of the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Fourth of July events return to Santa Maria and Lompoc for the first time since COVID-19 delayed or canceled the shows the last two years. "Red, White & Boom!" returns this year at the Elks Event Center. The event includes a firework show and concert. The event...
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Shark sighting advice comes out as more people hit the Central Coast waters

Shark sightings are becoming more frequent on the Central Coast with more people in the waters , more cameras in use and a growing shark population. One area where sightings have been common in the summer months has been in pockets of the Carpinteria coast. The post Shark sighting advice comes out as more people hit the Central Coast waters appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent

Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Five New Employees and Congratulates Promotee

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – On Wednesday, June 30, 2022, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed five new employees and congratulated one promotee. In a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Training Bureau, attended by family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Brown introduced the newest Sheriff’s Office team members; Utility Worker James Arcilla, Social Services Worker Cheryle Robinson and Administrative Office Professionals Marita Bisquera, Jarad Nogle and Arthur Ponce.
Santa Barbara Independent

Man Arrested in Montecito for Stalking Pop Star Ariana Grande

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into the Montecito home of pop star Ariana Grande, whom the man has reportedly been stalking for several months. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglar alarm for the Montecito residence just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown was arrested for stalking, burglary, obstruction, violation of a court order, damaging power lines, and tampering with fire alarm equipment. Grande was reportedly not in the home at the time of the break-in.
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy