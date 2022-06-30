Dispute ends with woman hitting and killing her neighbor with car, California cops say

A woman is accused of striking and killing her neighbor with a car following an argument between the two, California police said.

Police found a 29-year-old woman lying in the street unconscious on Monday, June 27, in the Valencia Park neighborhood in San Diego, police said in a June 28 news release.

The woman and her neighbor, 44-year-old Samantha Muniz, were arguing before Muniz struck her with a car, police said.

The woman, whose name was not publicly released, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Muniz was at the scene when police responded, police said, and she was arrested on a charge of murder.

Woman dies in Hollywood road rage brawl when her own car runs her over, cops say

Neighbor confusing gunshots for fireworks hurt in shooting that killed 2, TN cops say

Man fights off teens with his cane before he’s shot and killed, Texas cops say