Dispute ends with woman hitting and killing her neighbor with car, California cops say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A woman is accused of striking and killing her neighbor with a car following an argument between the two, California police said.

Police found a 29-year-old woman lying in the street unconscious on Monday, June 27, in the Valencia Park neighborhood in San Diego, police said in a June 28 news release.

The woman and her neighbor, 44-year-old Samantha Muniz, were arguing before Muniz struck her with a car, police said.

The woman, whose name was not publicly released, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Muniz was at the scene when police responded, police said, and she was arrested on a charge of murder.

