MADISON, Wis. -- Highlights of White Bear Lake (Minn.) 2023 combo guard Jack Janicki from Wisconsin's advanced camp. Janicki holds scholarship offers from Wake Forest, St. Thomas, Loyola (IL), Colorado State, and Harvard. He's also receiving interest from UW, Minnesota, Iowa, Santa Clara, and others. As a junior, Janicki averaged...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO