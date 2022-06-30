Report: USC and UCLA May Bolt Pac12 for B1G

A few minutes ago, longtime Pac12/LA reporter and Baylor foil (look up his rankings of us during the Briles Era, in case you forgot) Jon Wilner tweeted a bombshell that has the possibility to shake up the entire world of CFB again and, more relevant to our interests, positively impact the...
The Pac-12 was blindsided by USC and UCLA's decision to leave the conference for the Big Ten, and the conference is now responding how you'd expect. Just moments ago, the "Conference of Champions" released a statement to address the decisions by USC and UCLA. The Pac-12 Board of Directors has...
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — UCS and UCLA will be joining the Big Ten Conference in August 2024. Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood says he’s excited to welcome new teams to the conference. He said both schools “fit the Big Ten mold.” “I think it’s exciting,” Underwood said. “I think it’s tremendous foresight to kind of […]
It seems we can’t go more than a day without writing about Lincoln Riley’s exploits in Southern California. After the news broke that USC and UCLA were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, a very fair question was brought up: Did Lincoln Riley know about USC moving to the Big Ten?
Dine-in service paired with the IMAX experience is coming to Inglewood, California. When it opens next spring, a new 55,000-square-foot Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas multiplex — part of the retail district of the nearly-300-acre Hollywood Park development — will offer full waiter service to patrons of its 12 screens including its IMAX theater. That would give Los Angeles the distinction of having one of the world’s only dine-in IMAX theaters.
“We’re under construction and have a permit approved,” Luis Olloqui, CEO of Cinépolis USA, tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC's Odeon Unveils Expanded Imax Theater Deal Across EuropeImax Inks Deal...
Hank’s of the Palisades was nominated for Best Burger as part of the LA Times Best of The Southland reader’s poll. While voting is now closed, Hank’s was honored by the nomination and announced this on their Instagram on June 15. The post said, “If you have tried our Hank’s Single Burger, Hank’s Double Diamond Burger or any of Executive Chef Sai Peña’s other signature Hank’s Burgers, please vote.” It remains to be seen if Hank’s wins the title, but knowing that a Pacific Palisades restaurant is being considered as Best of the Southland is an honor for the Palisades and a definite recommendation for Hank’s and Chef Sai Peña. You can check to see if Hank’s won on July 31 at Best of The Southland.
Charlotte Hornets forward Mile Bridges was reportedly arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to TMZ. A report said Bridges and a woman were in an argument that turned physical on Tuesday. Police were called but Bridges had left the scene before LAPD arrived. The woman required medical attention, TMZ reports. The […]
State Senator Pat Bates who is seeking election to Supervisor District 5 deserves the full support from Orange County activists and donors as a result of her unwavering Conservative values, leadership on critical economic issues and impressive record on public safety. Bates has won in every election she’s run, consistently...
After weeks of silence, Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo conceded defeat Friday in his bid for re-election, with final election tallies confirming an upset victory for community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez. Hernandez prevailed in the District 1 race with 16,108 votes, or 54.04%, while Cedillo collected...
George Gascón’s continued refusal to hold criminals accountable has repeatedly resulted in deadly consequences for residents of Los Angeles County. For Asian residents, this subversion of the criminal justice system has resulted in tragedies such as the murder of Dal Kuen Lee. Dal Kuen Lee is the latest...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials in four cities in Los Angeles County were left scrambling to find alternative entertainment after they were forced to cancel fireworks shows days before scheduled Fourth of July celebrations. On June 25, the California State Fire Marshall raided the ExpoShows, Inc. warehouse in Mojave,...
Chief Leslie Ramirez retires Thursday, June 30, a year and a half after making history as the first woman to permanently head the Los Angeles School Police Department. Former LASPD chief Steven Zipperman will return as interim chief Friday, the department confirmed. Ramirez’s departure is the third time in as...
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
A prosecutor said in his closing argument that Nipsey Hussle was a hip-hop star who tried to raise his neighborhood until a friend from the same street shot him. This man was different,” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors, seeking to humanize Hussle after two weeks of evidence pored over the technical details surrounding the 2019 shooting.
Bruce’s Beach will be returned to its rightful owners. The seaside property, located in Manhattan Beach, California, was previously owned by Willa and Charles Bruce—a Black couple who purchased the beach for $1,225 in 1912. The family would turn the land into a full-fledged resort for Black residents during a time when many beaches were racially segregated. They offered visitors everything from dressing tents and a lodge to a dance hall and a cafe.
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.
A deadly shooting has residents in Inglewood demanding the city establish regulations for short-term rentals.Residents called into the Inglewood City Council meeting Tuesday night, blasting the lack of rules in place for such properties."Mayor Butts, fulfill your promise to Inglewood. Inglewood deserves protections at least as strong as Santa Monica's," one woman said. "Inglewood should limit short-term rentals to primary residences and require all stays be supervised by an on-site host." The issue of short-term rentals erupted after a birthday party in January ended with a shooting that killed four people. The woman celebrating her birthday, 20-year-old Breahna Stines, and her sister, 25-year-old Marneysha Hamilton, were both killed."People have raised their families here for generations. I am not OK with people coming in and out in our neighborhoods to party and abuse our family culture," said another woman who was at the meeting.But those who want to rent out their homes to home sharing sites like Airbnb and VBRO argue the option is needed for families who need to supplement their income.
Comments / 0