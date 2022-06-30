ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

Marine City Summer Splash Bash was a ‘huge success’

By Emily Pauling
Voice News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marine City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Splash Bash, which took place June 25 at Nautical Mile Park, was a “huge success,” chamber of commerce Executive Director Stacy Bellis said. “I had many people approach me during the event to tell me how great it...

