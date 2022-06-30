ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Top basketball recruit Mikey Williams visits University of Kansas

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47X69G_0gR61wlB00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Fresh off a national championship, the Kansas Jayhawks have their eyes set on the future.

Five-star guard Mikey Williams , out of San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California, made his first official college visit to the University of Kansas.

Part of the 2023 class of recruits, Williams is a social media superstar with nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and 80,000 on Twitter.

Williams’ wise to stardom before he even started his high school career, receiving a few offers before his freshman season.

Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announces Induction Class of 2022

His popularity draws huge crowds to his high school and AAU games, which lead to him signing a shoe deal with Puma, becoming the first high school basketball player to sign a shoe deal.

In 2019, Williams broke a CIF San Diego section record by scoring 77 points against Kearny High School.

Now, Williams has nearly 30 college offers, including KU and several HBCUs after expressing interest on Twitter .

Williams posed with several Jayhawk uniforms for social media with the caption: Wait a second… #notcommitted

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

KU Baseball adds two Kansas natives to roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New KU Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his staff have wasted no time reloading the roster since taking over in June. Fitzgerald has been described as a tireless recruiter, and in his introductory press conference said he was excited to recruit local talent in Kansas.
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Kansas women's basketball team adds Breeley Oakley as walk-on

Breeley Oakley, who played the last two seasons at Howard junior college in Big Spring, Texas, has joined the Kansas women's basketball team as a walk-on. Oakley, a 5-foot-9 wing, will be a junior for the Jayhawks next season. She went to Byron Nelson High in Trophy Club, Texas, and is the daughter of Chad Oakley, a high school teammate and close friend of coach Brandon Schneider.
BIG SPRING, TX
kmaland.com

2023 LB Brantley chooses Kansas

(Lawrence) -- Class of 2023 linebacker Logan Brantley has committed to play football at Kansas. Brantley comes to Kansas from Cherry Creek High School in Engelwood, Colorado. He is Colorado’s No. 9 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. Brantley chose the Jayhawks over Washington State, Air Force, Arizona...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
kshb.com

What's next for Big 12 and SEC after Big Ten expansion?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If reports are true, college football is in for another shake-up this summer: USC and UCLA are on the move to the Big Ten, perhaps as early as 2024. "It was about this time last year that Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and I thought that was going to start the next round of realignment," said sportswriter Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikey Williams
WIBW

Washburn University says goodbye to longest-serving Regent in school history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has said goodbye to its longest-serving Board of Regent member in school history - Blanche C. Parks. On Thursday, June 30, Washburn University President Jerry Farley recognized the extraordinary service of Blanche C. Parks as the longest-serving regent in the school’s history. Farley...
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas University#The Kansas Jayhawks#San Ysidro High School#The University Of Kansas#Aau#Kearny High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lenexa, KS

Situated in Johnson County, Kansas, the wonderful city of Lenexa is home to more than 57,000 residents. It's the eighth-most populous city in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, and it's ninth in the state. You can trace the history of the city back to the year 1869. The city gets...
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Plane filled with history gets a makeover at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aged aircraft with lots of history got a fresh makeover Friday, July 7, at the Topeka Regional Airport. The Combat Air Museum says years of fundraising and hard work came to fruition Friday as its 1952 Lockheed Morning star received a fresh coat of paint.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy