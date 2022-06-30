ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Lolomanaia Soakai Killed in Pedestrian Accident on International Boulevard [Oakland, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnold Linaldi Arrested after Sideshow Accident near 54th Avenue. According to the report, the incident happened just after 1:50 a.m. at the 5400 block of International Boulevard near 54th Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said a speeding Nissan 350z struck another vehicle in an Oakland sideshow. Afterward, the Nissan crashed...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

CONCORD, Calif. - Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com. Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate Oakland shootings, one resulting in homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland Police are investigating shootings that occurred on Friday, one of which resulted in a homicide. The first shooting occurred at approximately 10:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim is currently in critical […]
OAKLAND, CA
worldnationnews.com

One killed, two injured in Oakland shooting

Oakland: One person was killed and two others were injured in a shootout in East Oakland that lasted less than two hours Friday night. The police are currently unable to believe that both the firings are linked. The fatal shooting, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old man whose name...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Accidents
City
Hayward, CA
Oakland, CA
Cars
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police make arrest in Bayview District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police have arrested a man on suspicion of the shooting death of another on Friday in the Bayview.Robert Malachi Barton, 33, of SF, was arrested at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a search warrant was issued for his residence on Espanola Street and tactical teams arrived, police said.The shooting occurred July 1 at approximately 11:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of Shafter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 38-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.Police said that an initial investigation determined that the victim had allegedly been involved in a dispute with the suspect which had escalated.This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: SF Couple Fined Over $1.5K for Parking in Their Own Driveway

A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on South Jackson Avenue [San Jose, CA]

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Interstate 680. The collision occurred around 4:46 a.m., at the 200 block of South Jackson Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene near I-680 shortly after. According to authorities, a Honda Accord possibly a 2018-2022 model, was traveling northbound on South Jackson Avenue. There,...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Soakai
NBC Bay Area

Man Dies Following Crash on I-280 in Millbrae: CHP

The California Highway Patrol said a man died following a crash on southbound Interstate 280 near the Trousdale exit in Millbrae Saturday. Traffic was impacted and a Sig Alert went out at 4:40 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a man carjacked another person in San Bruno, when he...
MILLBRAE, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward man dies after car crash in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A 74-year-old Hayward man died last month in a crash in Fremont, police said Friday. Willie Ridley died following a crash on the morning of June 18 on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way, according to police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. Dispatchers received numerous calls at 9:08 a.m. that […]
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Hillsborough police ask public for help arresting suspects in 3 burglaries

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. - Hillsborough police are asking the public for help in apprehending the suspects in three burglaries that happened Friday night. In the first case, a neighbor heard a burglar alarm going off at a home on Roberts Way around 9:22 p.m. The neighbor reported seeing a white mid-sized sport utility vehicle speeding away, police said. Officers sped to the scene and found a smashed rear glass door. The victim didn't report any losses, police said, and the alarm may have caused the miscreant to flee.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

74-year-old Willie Ridley dead after a wreck in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Willie Ridley, of Hayward, as the man who lost his life after a traffic collision on June 18 in Fremont. The authorities actively responded to the area of Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way after getting reports of a multi-vehicle accident at 9:08 a.m. that day [...]
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Resident Stops Apparent Arson Attempt

An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine sales

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man has been charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Alex Murillo, 26, of Oakland, was arrested June 21 and is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. On April 7, Murillo met up with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to narcotics trafficking arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop. Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy