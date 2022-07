The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Narcotics Unit recently arrested 54 people on an abundance of drug charges while conducting a drug bust.

Approximately 1000 grams of methamphetamine and 78.7 grams of fentanyl were taken into evidence.

According to CCSO, 11 others are still at large and are actively being sought out.

