Los Alamos, NM

Atomic City Transit Closed Monday In Observance Of Fourth Of July Holiday

By Los Alamos Reporter
 3 days ago

Atomic City Transit regular scheduled bus service will not operate on Monday, July 4 in observance of the holiday. Atomic City Transit will be providing free shuttle service for the Los Alamos Fourth of July...

No Dry Cleaners In Los Alamos: Park Avenue Cleaners In Santa Fe Wants Your Business

Cecil Huffmeier of Park Avenue Cleaners in Santa Fe is inviting Los Alamos residents to use their full service cleaners at 720 St. Michael’s Drive Suite K, which has been in business since 1993. Huffmeier reached out to the Los Alamos Reporter after speaking with a Los Alamos resident who felt more people in the community needed to know about his business. Park Avenue Cleaners is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phone (505) 438-2524. Courtesy photo.
SANTA FE, NM
Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting At Jemez Mountain Brewhouse In Jemez Springs

Jemez Mountain Brewhouse owners are, from left, Scott Johnson, Jef Bold, Eben Bold and David Martinez. Photos Courtesy Chamber. A crowd gathers at Jemez Mountain Brewhouse Friday. Photo Courtesy Chamber. Hanging out behind the bar are, from left, David Martinez, Scott Johnson, Jef Bold and Evan Bold. Photo Courtesy Chamber.
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
Los Alamos Arts Council Thanks Summer Camp Partners

On behalf of the Los Alamos Arts Council Summer Camp Program, I want to extend our thanks to our community partners, the Los Alamos Teen Center and Zia Credit Union. These organizations stepped up and sponsored three programs this summer for students going into middle school and high school. Their support allowed us to provide two creative writing and one fine arts program at no cost to our families.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Government
White Rock, NM
Government
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
White Rock, NM
Los Alamos Fire Marshal Issues Information On Prohibited And Permissible Fireworks

While the Los Alamos Fire Department’s Fire Marshal lifted all fire restrictions in the county on June 23 thanks to monsoonal weather patterns, the use of fireworks of all kinds presents serious potential ignition of unwanted fires. Therefore, this July 4, the Fire Marshal’s office has put together a list of prohibited and permissible fireworks in accordance with the Los Alamos County Council-adopted proclamation, which limits certain fireworks.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Academics And Fun Combined At Los Alamos Public Schools Summer School

Students in Summer School display their science experiments. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Students taking a timed math quiz. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Getting a little reading time at Summer School. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. Phonics, fractions, facts and fun are the focus of Summer School this year for students in...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church Offers Day Camp Aug. 1-5

Bethlehem Lutheran Church is inviting all children from the community from kindergarten through 6th grade to attend a week-long Day Camp Aug. 1-5. Courtesy photo. The Bethlehem Lutheran Church will hold a special week-long Day Camp from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5 from 9:00 a.m to 12:30 p.m. for children entering kindergarten through 6th grade. All children from the community are welcome to attend, and learn about “God’s Boundless Love” for them. The theme is based on scripture found in Ephesians 3:14-21.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Sirphey Sues Los Alamos County, Others In U.S. District Court

A lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque by Sirphey, LLC, its Managing Director Prashant Jain and Communications Director/Officer Cortni Nucklos against 24 defendants including Los Alamos County listed as follows:. PAUL ANDRUS, County’s Community Development Director. MICHAEL ARELLANO, individually and in his capacity as the...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
LAPS Retired Teachers Encouraged To Participate In Return To Work Program

With the recent passage of the Educational Retirees Returning to Work Act, Los Alamos Public Schools is encouraging retired teachers to consider returning to the classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year. The new return-to-work program allows retirees to go back to work without salary or work hour limits. Applicants must...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Little League 9,10, 11 All Stars Take Second Place In District Tournament

The Los Alamos Little League 9, 10, 11 All Stars participated June 25-30 in the district tournament at Ragle Park in Santa Fe and took second place overall. Pictured are players Players: Eli Erpenbeck, James Work, Paul Work, Lukas Kusserow, Ben Koontz, Joseph Gurule, Dylan Rodriguez, Ross Roybal, Jacoby Davila, Thomas West, Gabe Mamula, Sebastian Gonzalez, and Shane Reass, and Coaches Greg Erpenbeck, Jim O’Hara and Sarah Work. On June 25, the team lost to Pojoaque 3-14, but came back June 28 to play againsy Espanola, winning 7-6 in the 6th inning with Joseph Gurule pitching. After eliminating Espanola from the double-elimination tournament, Los Alamos went on to win agains Pojoaque with a score of 26-12. On June 30 the team lost 0-12 to Santa Fe. Los Alamos Little League is proud of the team’s accomplishments and thanks parents and coaches for making the tournament a success. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

