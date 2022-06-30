Atomic City Transit Closed Monday In Observance Of Fourth Of July Holiday

The Los Alamos Little League 9, 10, 11 All Stars participated June 25-30 in the district tournament at Ragle Park in Santa Fe and took second place overall. Pictured are players Players: Eli Erpenbeck, James Work, Paul Work, Lukas Kusserow, Ben Koontz, Joseph Gurule, Dylan Rodriguez, Ross Roybal, Jacoby Davila, Thomas West, Gabe Mamula, Sebastian Gonzalez, and Shane Reass, and Coaches Greg Erpenbeck, Jim O’Hara and Sarah Work. On June 25, the team lost to Pojoaque 3-14, but came back June 28 to play againsy Espanola, winning 7-6 in the 6th inning with Joseph Gurule pitching. After eliminating Espanola from the double-elimination tournament, Los Alamos went on to win agains Pojoaque with a score of 26-12. On June 30 the team lost 0-12 to Santa Fe. Los Alamos Little League is proud of the team’s accomplishments and thanks parents and coaches for making the tournament a success. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO