Lompoc, CA

Lompoc named a 2021 Tree City

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 2 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. – The Arbor Day Foundation named Lompoc a 2020 Tree City USA for its commitment to effective urban forest management for the 32nd year.

The city received the recognition by meeting four requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day proclamation.

“Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers, and committed citizens in communities like the city of Lompoc make smart investments in urban forests,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

“Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits.”

The city also received the 2022 Tree Line USA recognition earlier this year.

