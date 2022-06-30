ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Christopher Morel has a few highlights in the Cubs’ win vs Reds

By Larry Hawley
 2 days ago

CHICAGO – One of the players who has been the most fun to watch in a 2022 Cubs’ season full of a number of new faces is their young outfielder that continues to make an impact.

A lot of that has been at the plate for Christopher Morel, who homered in his first major league at-bat on May 17th and has provided the team with a few memorable moments since.

On Wednesday night, however, the outfielder did so not only at the plate but also in the outfield as well, and was one of many Cubs who enjoyed a big night against the Reds at Wrigley Field.

Morel’s sixth inning homer was one of the offensive highlights of a 8-3 win over Cincinnati, but he also had an outfield assist as well that turned out to be the defensive play of the evening as the Cubs got back in the win column after losing the opener of the series on Tuesday night.

The night really started for the rookie with that play in the outfield in the fourth inning when the outfielder helped get starting pitcher Justin Steele out of a bases-loaded, one out jam. Donovan Solano hit a line drive right at Morel in center field, and when Tommy Pham took off from third, the outfielder threw home.

His throw was up the third base line, but catcher Willson Contreras was able to grab it and apply the tag before Pham reached home to keep the Reds off the scoreboard. It was the second outfield assist of Morel’s career and the throw had the same speed, 97.3 miles per hour, as his first.

Those are the fastest throws on an assist from the outfield since Jason Heyward threw 98.9 MPH on July 20, 2016.

Morel then hit his sixth homer of the year, a two-run shot, in the sixth inning to help pad a Cubs’ lead that was built with six total runs in the middle innings. Willson Contreras’ 13th homer of the year was a part of that as the catcher went 3-for-4 on the evening.

In 39 games, Morel is batting .264/.324/.453 with nine doubles, two triples, the six homer and 18 RBI.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

