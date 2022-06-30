ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

Bison gores 71-year-old woman at Yellowstone. It's the second attack in three days

By Maddie Capron
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

A 71-year-old woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, rangers said.

The woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was gored by the bull bison near Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday, June 29, the National Park Service said. It’s the second bison attack in three days.

“The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge,” park officials said in a June 30 news release.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming. Park officials are investigating the incident.

The National Park Service did not disclose the woman’s name.

At least two other people have been injured by bison in Yellowstone this year.

Bison gores man after charging family visiting Yellowstone National Park, rangers say

On May 30, a 25-year-old woman was gored by a bison and tossed 10 feet into the air. The woman had walked toward the bison on a boardwalk near the Old Faithful geyser and came within 10 feet.

A 34-year-old Colorado man was also gored by a bison June 27, park officials said. He was walking near Old Faithful with family when the bison charged toward them.

Multiple tourists have been injured by bison at Yellowstone over the years.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” park rangers said. “They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Bison are huge animals that can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run up to 30 mph, according to the park. Park visitors should stay at least 75 feet away from bison at all times.

Last year, a 30-year-old woman was hiking with a friend on a Yellowstone trail when she encountered a bison and suffered significant injuries. At the time, park rangers didn’t know why the bison injured the woman.

In 2020, a woman was knocked to the ground by a bison after she came within 25 feet. A 72-year-old woman was also gored by a bison at Yellowstone when she approached the animal to take a photo.

Bison gores tourist and tosses her 10 feet at Yellowstone National Park, rangers say

Man turns his back to moose to take selfie in national park. Don’t do that, rangers say

‘They keep coming.’ Watch herd of 150 bison surround SUV at Yellowstone National Park

Annette Kotynia
2d ago

I work at the park and there are signs everywhere warning you not to approach Wildlife they're dangerous. people just don't take These Warnings seriously enough.

