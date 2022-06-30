ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Mill Creek seeking to fill Art & Beautification Board Vacancy

By Lynnwood Times Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILL CREEK — The City of Mill Creek is seeking volunteers to fill two vacancies on the Art & Beautification Board. The positions were vacated by resignation with terms expiring on October 31, 2024. The A&B Board meets virtually on the...

July 5: Upcoming Mukilteo City Council Meeting

MUKILTEO, Wash., July 2, 2022 – For its 6 p.m. July 5 REGULAR MEETING, the Mukilteo City Council will discuss/vote on the following agenda items:. 2022 Island County Lane Striping ILA (AB22-084) Unable to do its annual road striping last year due to a paint shortage, Mukilteo’s streets need...
MUKILTEO, WA
Snohomish County seeks input for 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., July 1, 2022 – Snohomish County is seeking public input for the county’s future throughout the month of July through in-person public outreach in the community. County staff will be in libraries, parks, farmers markets, and more locations across the county to spread awareness of the Comprehensive Plan and to answer the public’s questions. The input we receive will guide the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, which impacts growth, preservation, and development in Snohomish County.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Name this place in Edmonds

Can you name this place in Edmonds, taken by photographer Bob Conrad? Submit your guess in the comments below.
EDMONDS, WA
Summer of Fun: Where in Snohomish County to enjoy the sun

SNOHOMISH COUNTY – We made it to summer Washingtonians! After months of being cooped up in our houses avoiding the particularly cold and wet Spring, cuddled up with our happy lights, and eating vitamin D pills like candy to soften the effects of Seasonal Depression Disorder, we have finally been reunited with this fabled, mythic thing, called “sun”.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Pierce County sees jump in property values

(The Center Square) – Residential property values in Pierce County, Washington, are up 19% compared to a 16% increase in 2021. “Home values in all parts of our county continue to increase dramatically, typically by a startling countywide average of around $80,000 each in the past year,” Pierce County Assessor Mike Lonergan said in a statement.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Public is invited to resident artist Lisa Bulmash exhibit “Intersections”

City of Edmonds Creative District anchor Graphite, is pleased to announce the residency of artist Lisa Myers Bulmash. Lisa is an important link to support “Intersections,” the current show in the gallery located within Graphite. Meet Lisa and see “Intersections”. Saturdays Noon-4:00pm through the end of the...
EDMONDS, WA
Issues at the Green River encampment

One King County Councilmember is proposing a task force pilot project that is focused solely on the Green River encampment and its removal, in an effort to get those people into housing, mental health and drug and alcohol treatment. The camp is located in unincorporated King County.
Local Fourth of July Events to Know About

The Fourth of July comes on a Monday this year. Here are some local weekend-and day-of events worth checking out. See fireworks at the horse races with Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn. On the afternoon of July 3, there will be movies playing on the big screen for entertainment until the races begin at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Tickets are going fast. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
AUBURN, WA
Sound Transit to run extended service on Link for July 4

Sound Transit announcement. People celebrating Independence Day this year will be able to enjoy the convenience of extended hours of service on Link late that night. The last southbound 1 Line train from Northgate Station will leave at 1:42 a.m. and arrive at Angle Lake Station at 2:40 a.m. on the morning of July 5. The last northbound train from Angle Lake Station will leave at 1:41 a.m., arriving at Northgate Station at 2:38 a.m.
TACOMA, WA
Coveted for its land and its license, Central District’s Ponder pot shop has sold

As we head into Independence Day weekend 2022, the freedom to create, sustain, and cash in on your Seattle recreational pot shop is being marked on E Union. Ponder, one of the neighborhood’s pioneer state-licensed cannabis shops, has been sold, sparking questions about the industry’s regulations and its place in Seattle’s tumultuous labor and workers rights movement.
SEATTLE, WA
Evergreen State Fair hosts Fair Food Drive July 1-16

MONROE, Wash., June 30, 2022 – The Evergreen State Fair is hosting its annual Fair Food Drive early this year on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 12:00-5:00 pm in the west parking lot at the Evergreen Fair Park in Monroe. With support from Lee Johnson Auto Family, drop-off options are also available July 1-15, 2022, at various Lee Johnson Auto Family locations around the region. By donating five or more non-perishable and unexpired items at the drop-off locations or at the drive-through event, the donor will receive one ticket for weekday admission to the 2022 Evergreen State Fair. Limit one ticket per person and five tickets per car. Cash donations do not count towards tickets. Donations will go to the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.
MONROE, WA

