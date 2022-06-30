City of Mill Creek seeking to fill Art & Beautification Board Vacancy

MONROE, Wash., June 30, 2022 – The Evergreen State Fair is hosting its annual Fair Food Drive early this year on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 12:00-5:00 pm in the west parking lot at the Evergreen Fair Park in Monroe. With support from Lee Johnson Auto Family, drop-off options are also available July 1-15, 2022, at various Lee Johnson Auto Family locations around the region. By donating five or more non-perishable and unexpired items at the drop-off locations or at the drive-through event, the donor will receive one ticket for weekday admission to the 2022 Evergreen State Fair. Limit one ticket per person and five tickets per car. Cash donations do not count towards tickets. Donations will go to the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

MONROE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO