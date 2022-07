NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Bees felt good about their scouting report and what they thought the Brockton Rox were going to throw at them in their third meeting in two days and fourth time over the last week. A pair of big innings put the Bees in firm control of the game on Wednesday, but their confidence starts at the top from their leadoff hitter, Joel Lara.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO