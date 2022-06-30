ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Tony Grimes ready to become consistent No.1 cornerback for UNC

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Grimes' talent has been talked about for...

247Sports

2023 four-star CB Braxton, "I rushed into committing"

Jaylon Braxton, a senior four-star cornerback from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, committed to Michigan State on June 14, only to rescind his commitment to the Spartans. "I just wanted to make sure I’m making the right choice. I rushed into committing," Braxton told SpartanTailgate. "I was originally going to do that on July 9th, so that’s what I’m going to do now. Michigan State is still a top choice for me. So I’m just going to be comparing the notes my family and I took from each visit to make sure I pick the school that fits best for me. If I could go back, I wish I would have just stuck to what I said I was going to do and commit on the 9th. I was pressured, so I just committed."
NFL
247Sports

BREAKING: Mountaineers add prolific receiver to recruiting class

West Virginia has picked up a commitment from Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell today. The 2023 prospect went public with his decision just moments ago, choosing WVU over offers from Duke, Utah, and a dozen other programs. Caldwell was first offered by current receivers coach Tony Washington...
ROCK HILL, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies make the cut 2023 standout Defensive lineman, David Hicks Jr.

David Hicks Jr., is the top defensive line prospect in the country, and the best player in the state of Texas in the 2023 class. On Friday, July 1st, Hicks posted his “Top Seven” school list on social media, including Texas A&M. Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Texas, narrowing his focus to these seven programs in order to accurately weigh the pros and cons that each school presents pertaining to his football and academic future. Hicks is currently ranked as the 5th ranked player nationally in the 2023 class, going into his final season at Paetow High School in...
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football

