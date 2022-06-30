Tony Grimes ready to become consistent No.1 cornerback for UNC

David Hicks Jr., is the top defensive line prospect in the country, and the best player in the state of Texas in the 2023 class.
On Friday, July 1st, Hicks posted his “Top Seven” school list on social media, including Texas A&M. Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Texas, narrowing his focus to these seven programs in order to accurately weigh the pros and cons that each school presents pertaining to his football and academic future. Hicks is currently ranked as the 5th ranked player nationally in the 2023 class, going into his final season at Paetow High School in...
