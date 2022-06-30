New Zealand designates Proud Boys as a terrorist group﻿

New Zealand h as designated the U.S. chapter of the right-wing Proud Boys group a terrorist organization, a rare rebuke from an ally.

The government classified the group in the same category as the Islamic State and the Irish Republican Army in a filing last week, becoming the second U.S. ally behind Canada to give the group that designation, which prevents people from funding, participating in, or helping recruit for the group within New Zealand. The special designation is assigned at the will of the prime minister of New Zealand.

"[The group's] extreme right-wing ideology is founded on racist and fascist principles. APB engaged in the attack on the Building for the purpose of obstructing and preventing the proper functioning of democratic government and in opposition to what PB perceives as liberalisation and diversification of US society," the government filing read.

PROUD BOYS GAVE DIRECTIONS TO OBEY POLICE LINES AND AVOID OTHER PROTESTERS

The government cited the Proud Boys' involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building as evidence that the group meets the standards of a terrorist organization.

The Proud Boys have also been designated as a terrorist group by the Canadian government, which made the move shortly after the Capitol riot.

A Capitol riot trial involving leaders of the Proud Boys was delayed last week to allow prosecutors time to review evidence from the hearings, which opened to the public for the first time in months this summer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot heard testimony from several key members of the Trump administration in recent days, including Cassidy Hutchinson, a onetime aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows who claimed to hear that former President Donald Trump tried to commandeer the vehicle in which he was traveling and lunged at the head of his security detail when he was told he could not join supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.