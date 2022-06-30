ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

New Zealand designates Proud Boys as a terrorist group﻿

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xHlzW_0gR5zgqt00

New Zealand h as designated the U.S. chapter of the right-wing Proud Boys group a terrorist organization, a rare rebuke from an ally.

The government classified the group in the same category as the Islamic State and the Irish Republican Army in a filing last week, becoming the second U.S. ally behind Canada to give the group that designation, which prevents people from funding, participating in, or helping recruit for the group within New Zealand. The special designation is assigned at the will of the prime minister of New Zealand.

"[The group's] extreme right-wing ideology is founded on racist and fascist principles. APB engaged in the attack on the Building for the purpose of obstructing and preventing the proper functioning of democratic government and in opposition to what PB perceives as liberalisation and diversification of US society," the government filing read.

PROUD BOYS GAVE DIRECTIONS TO OBEY POLICE LINES AND AVOID OTHER PROTESTERS

The government cited the Proud Boys' involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building as evidence that the group meets the standards of a terrorist organization.

The Proud Boys have also been designated as a terrorist group by the Canadian government, which made the move shortly after the Capitol riot.

A Capitol riot trial involving leaders of the Proud Boys was delayed last week to allow prosecutors time to review evidence from the hearings, which opened to the public for the first time in months this summer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot heard testimony from several key members of the Trump administration in recent days, including Cassidy Hutchinson, a onetime aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows who claimed to hear that former President Donald Trump tried to commandeer the vehicle in which he was traveling and lunged at the head of his security detail when he was told he could not join supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Group A#Terrorist Organization#Capitol Building#The Islamic State#The Irish Republican Army#Canadian
Salon

Memphis lawmakers tell police not to work security at Trump rally: “He’s notorious for not paying”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Memphis, but the city police don't want anything to do with it. According to Action News 5, Trump's past events that required local security resulted in hefty bills for the Trump campaign. Trump still owes El Paso $570,000 for a 2019 rally. The Republican Party wanted to move the 2020 convention to Jacksonville, Florida, during the pandemic, but that got canceled when security couldn't work with half of the budget cops were promised.
MEMPHIS, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

Clinton associate with Epstein ties found hanging from tree with shotgun blast in ‘suicide’

Mark Middleton, a former special advisor to President Bill Clinton who had ties to billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found on May 7 hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to the chest. His death has been ruled a suicide, and his family has petitioned a judge to prevent photos from the scene of his death from being released to the public.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Australia
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
215K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy