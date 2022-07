A home in Delphos is destroyed after a fire early Thursday afternoon. The Delphos Fire Department says that they were called out to a fire at 720 Bank Street around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw the fire had consumed the porch and was starting to spread to other parts of the house. Fort Jennings and American Township fire departments were called in to assist. The house is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is considered to be accidental and remains under investigation.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO