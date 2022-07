WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 5, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties,. Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Washington, including the.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO