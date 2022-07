KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A couple is suing the Dollywood company after a woman was injured on the Mountain Scream waterslide at Splash Country, court documents obtained by WVLT said. According to the documents, Monica Jemison got stuck on the waterslide after flipping onto her stomach and lodging her...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO