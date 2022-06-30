ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonny Barger, biker outlaw and founder of Hells Angels, dies at 83

For decades, he was the public face of a nationwide counterculture tribe of bearded, denim-clad road warriors memorialized in literature and film. Sonny Barger, the bigger-than-life godfather of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, equal parts brawler, bully, braggart, rule breaker and shrewd huckster of his own...

Drake Sells Massive Mansion in California for $12 Million – Photos

Drake has sold the massive Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion he's rapped about on several songs, getting $12 million for the swank abode. Drake sold his digs in the 91302 area code on June 24, according to real estate lister Redfin. Nicknamed on real estate sites as The Yolo Estate, the jaw-dropping resort-style home sits on three acres of property and features 12,500 square-feet of living space. The master suite is 2,000 square-feet by itself.
Sonny Barger, counterculture force and face of the Hells Angels, dies

Ralph “Sonny” Barger, the larger-than-life godfather of the Hells Angels who helped to transform a California-born motorcycle club into an icon of countercultural rebellion, forging a mythology of the outlaw-biker in pop culture, has died. He was 83. Barger announced his own death “after a brief battle with...
Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
Cardi B Wears Pink Short Shorts & Crop Shop As She Shops In NYC: Photos

Cardi B was spotted wearing hot pink short shorts on 4th of July weekend! The rapper, 29, paired the neon bottoms with a light purple crop top and comfy leopard slides as she stepped out for some shopping in New York City on Saturday, July 2. Cardi — who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — enjoyed the well deserved retail therapy at luxury boutiques Gucci and Prada on the famed Fifth Avenue. In between stores, she stopped to pose for photographers outside, hamming it up as only Cardi could.
Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
Hells Angels Founder Dies at 83: ‘Know That I Passed Peacefully’

Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll were in Sonny Barger’s blood. The 83-year-old biker and pop culture icon announced his death Thursday from beyond the grave: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone...Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.” Barger founded the original 1957 Hells Angels chapter in Oakland, California, and was known for being the face of its subsequent counterculture movement characterized by beards, denim, crime, and motorcycles. The Hells Angels were consistently investigated by the feds for criminal enterprise and racketeering. His former lawyer confirmed to The Washington Post that Barger died of liver cancer.
The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
California dad who lost son to fentanyl overdose rips LA DA Gascon: His policies are 'killing people'

A California father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose is calling out far-left Los Angeles DA George Gascon and his soft on crime policies as fentanyl deaths soar. Samuel Chapman and his wife, Dr. Laura Berman, lost their 16-year-old son Sammy to an overdose last year. Chapman joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the urgent need to replace liberal leadership in California and beyond to ensure public safety.
Manhattan Beach Is Returned To The Black Family That Bought It In 1912

Bruce Beach is located on the ancestral land of the Gabrielino Tongva people — between 26th and 27th Street along the coastlines of Southern California. In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce purchased two plots of land for $1,225. The African American couple built a beach lodge on the beach’s shoreline. The resort was the first Black-Owned West Coast oceanfront property. Bruce Beach quickly became a popular destination for Black Americans seeking to vacation in peace. The harassment eventually came, as Ku Klux Klan and local real estate agencies plotted racially motivated hate crimes on the Bruces and beach goers. Bruce Beach resort stayed open despite harassment from locals. That was the case until 1924 when the state of California seized the land under eminent domain — on the ground that the area was to be developed as a public park. The property remained undeveloped for decades thereafter. On Tuesday, June 25th, LA county returned now known as Manhattan Beach to direct descendants of Willia and Charles Bruce.
