Bement Community Council hosts fourth of July Festivities

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bement Community Council is hosting their Fourth of July event.

Their event is listed on Facebook with a statement, “As a council, we are striving to bring back and facilitate a wide range of activities that better our community. It is our goal to advocate for the people and to bring those people together while protecting the standards of our town, Bement.”

The Fourth of July event begins with a parade begins at 2pm by South Piatt and Bodman Street with the line up at 1:30pm. Following the parade are a slew of activities, many free or low cost.

Pictured is a jar to be used in the firefly catching contest. (Photo Courtesy: Bement Community Council )

“The council hopes in doing so it can be a relief for families said Jody Shonkwiler of the Bement Community Council. “With today’s inflation the council wanted to provide a more cost friendly celebration.”

There will be free activities for kids–face painting, Inflatable, and a firefly catching contest at the end of the evening with the top three receiving a prize. “All participants will take home their jars” says Shonkwiler.

Other activities include: a cake walk, multiple food trucks and vendors, a dunk tank, BINGO, Pick-A-Duck, donkeys from Hope Lives Ranch from 5-7pm, a photo booth by All For You photography, and DJ Krazy Dave throughout the day.

Shonkwiler said, “We are trying to bring more activities after the parade up to the fireworks.” Adding, “trying to get more people to stay out at the park from the time the parade ends.” Trying to bring back more of the Old Glory Days feel says the Bement Community Council.

All money raised go towards future Fourth of July events, and the Christmas in Bement which takes place in December. The Bement Village Board donates with other area businesses to the firework display annually. Fireworks will be at dusk to end the evening.

