ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bement, IL

Bement Community Council hosts fourth of July Festivities

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9nys_0gR5xvuy00

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bement Community Council is hosting their Fourth of July event.

Champaign County to celebrate July 4

Their event is listed on Facebook with a statement, “As a council, we are striving to bring back and facilitate a wide range of activities that better our community. It is our goal to advocate for the people and to bring those people together while protecting the standards of our town, Bement.”

The Fourth of July event begins with a parade begins at 2pm by South Piatt and Bodman Street with the line up at 1:30pm. Following the parade are a slew of activities, many free or low cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsEMF_0gR5xvuy00
Pictured is a jar to be used in the firefly catching contest. (Photo Courtesy: Bement Community Council )

“The council hopes in doing so it can be a relief for families said Jody Shonkwiler of the Bement Community Council. “With today’s inflation the council wanted to provide a more cost friendly celebration.”

There will be free activities for kids–face painting, Inflatable, and a firefly catching contest at the end of the evening with the top three receiving a prize. “All participants will take home their jars” says Shonkwiler.

Central Illinois fireworks displays for 4th of July

Other activities include: a cake walk, multiple food trucks and vendors, a dunk tank, BINGO, Pick-A-Duck, donkeys from Hope Lives Ranch from 5-7pm, a photo booth by All For You photography, and DJ Krazy Dave throughout the day.

Shonkwiler said, “We are trying to bring more activities after the parade up to the fireworks.” Adding, “trying to get more people to stay out at the park from the time the parade ends.” Trying to bring back more of the Old Glory Days feel says the Bement Community Council.

All money raised go towards future Fourth of July events, and the Christmas in Bement which takes place in December. The Bement Village Board donates with other area businesses to the firework display annually. Fireworks will be at dusk to end the evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Schoolhouse in the summer, concerts, and facility rentals available with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 10-11 a.m. Jump back in time to 1890 and see if you can keep up with a 19th century reading and writing lesson!! Class will be taught by our own school marm or master, straight out of the past. Costumes welcome; see you at summer school! $5 per child. Space is limited. Registration is required by July 14 at ccfpd.org. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Current public health guidelines will be followed; programs may be altered or cancelled due to weather or COVID-19 related concerns. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Freedom Celebration down on volunteers, donations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Freedom Celebration was back for the first time since 2019. Committee members say volunteers really stepped up this year to help make it happen. After Monday’s tragedy in Highland Park, the University of Illinois Police released a statement that ensured the safety of all festivities. The celebration continued […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sibley Postpones 4th of July Fireworks

SIBLEY, Ill. (WCIA) – The village of Sibley has postponed fireworks and evening activities for tonight. In a post on the Sibley 4th of July Facebook page, they state the fireworks are postponed as their local fire department is assisting efforts in Gibson City to the downtown fire. Parade...
SIBLEY, IL
WCIA

Our Town Savoy: Chittick Family Eye Care

Chittick Eye Care has been a leading provider of optometry services and eye care products since 1959. Chittick Eye Care’s mission is to deliver state-of-the-art technology, top-notch optical services, and world-class fashion to small towns in Central Illinois. Unique in its approach, Chittick Eye Care is not a chain...
SAVOY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign County, IL
Sports
County
Champaign County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bement, IL
Bement, IL
Sports
Champaign County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

Our Town Savoy: Captain Jack’s

Captain Jack’s Treasures is about connecting people with items that remind them of their childhood!. 501 South Dunlap Ave., Savoy, IL, United States, Illinois.
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Our Town Savoy: Kona Ice

Kona Ice is a family owned and operated shaved ice truck that brings a one-of-a-kind, tropical experience to you. Guests can flavor their own Kona Ice on our signature Flavorwave, dance to our island tunes, and enjoy a nutritious and delicious treat! Kona Ice is community-oriented and passionate about giving back. We caught up with the Hanner Family on what Kona Ice means to them.
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Blane Olsen

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Soybean Association, the Illinois Corn Marketing Board and the Midwest Dairy Association recently announced 20 young people as the members of an agriculture class. One of those honorees in Blane Olsen of Elkhart. The honor is based on what these people do to contribute to the community. Olsen is […]
ELKHART, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fourth Of July#Photography#Central Illinois
WCIA

Sunflower maze to bloom at Clearview Farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is one month away from sunflower blooms. Clearview Farm in Champaign is ready for this year’s maze. In a Facebook post, the farm released their new maze design – the state of Illinois with major interstates. Jim Goss, the vice president of Clearview Farm, said the farm expects the sunflowers to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Area health department changes COVID updates

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced they will be giving COVID updates twice a week on their website. Previously CUPHD provided COVID testing data weekly said Amy Roberts, Public Information Officer for CUPHD. The updates will be based upon data recieved by the IDPH occuring Monday through Friday. No updates on weekends or […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign: Pavement fails on Curtis Road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in the southwest part of Champaign is closed after the pavement buckled on Tuesday. The pavement failure happened on eastbound Curtis Road near the intersection with Mattis Avenue, across from the Carle on Curtis hospital. The buckling stretched across the entire width of eastbound Curtis, necessitating the closure of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Downtown Beautification Work Underway

You might have noticed something missing around downtown Springfield. As part of a beautification effort, the city will be installing new planters on sidewalks throughout the heart of downtown. Those will be installed in late July or early August. To make room for them, city crews recently removed the old...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

New look coming to Champaign Biaggi’s

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Biaggi’s in Champaign is set to close soon for a nearly $500,000 renovation. Customers can expect to see new flooring, lighting and a brand-new color palette as well as a new bar. The remodel is expected to start on July 16 and the restaurant will reopen on August 6. Stay up […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Gibson City

8:15p – City officials tell WCIA that Jay’s Place sustained heavy damage from the fire. Smoke and water damage also occurred to Edward Jones, Hustedt Jewelers and Ace Hardware, but the majority of the fire was contained to Jay’s place thanks to the quick response of area fire departments. 6:15p – UPDATE: Mayor Dan Dickey […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Grand jury returning to Champaign County

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A grand jury will return to Champaign County soon for the first time in over a decade. Grand juries can be used in felony cases to handle preliminary probable cause hearings. However, Champaign County’s grand jury was eliminated in 2009 due to budget cuts. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fire at abandoned Hoopeston plant

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An abandoned plant in Hoopeston was destroyed, said Fire Chief Joel Bird. The remains of illegal fireworks may have led to a massive fire Sunday evening at the old Joan of Arc canning plant located by the railroad tracks near Thompson Street; however it is not confirmed. The fire call began […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Haircut for Ukraine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three years of no haircuts turned into a donation of more than $300 for Ukraine relief. Raffle tickets were sold at the Champaign Rotary Club’s last meeting to cut the hair of incoming president Kenton Elmore. The group said that the fundraiser is just a start for money raised to help the Ukraine and the C-U community.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Dogs at the Dock event in Springfield today

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) Springfield Courteous Canines hosts Dogs at the Dock Event at the Prop Club 11am until 11pm with $15 admission online, $20 at the door. “This is a dog and family friendly event to support local nonprofit organizations and small businesses.” said the organizers. There will be: live music with Colt Ball, food […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

SMTD suspending fixed service to outlying towns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman will be seeing less MTD busses in town starting this week as the SMTD cuts back service there. The SMTD will be suspending fixed route service in those towns starting Tuesday, meaning the SMTD will no longer be running busses with scheduled routes […]
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy